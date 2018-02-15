Amy Schumer's Stunning Wedding Dress Is At Nordstrom

America’s favorite funny woman looked every bit the blushing bride earlier this week.

Comedian Amy Schumer announced today that she and boyfriend chef Chris Fischer married Tuesday morning after just a few months of dating. The 36-year-old actress shared the news via Instagram, posting a series of adorable wedding photos of the newlyweds with the simple caption, “Yup.”

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Schumer tied the knot wearing a stunningly romantic lace and tulle gown with delicate spaghetti straps that was a perfect complement to the seaside ceremony.

The dress is described as, “a beautiful ballgown of a dress [that] embodies the pure romance of the day, starting with floral lace appliqués tumbling gracefully down a V-neck bodice suspended from delicate spaghetti straps and shaped to show off a small waist.” No trainwreck here.

Amy Schumer / Instagram Schumer's enchanting Monique Lhuillier Severine Chantilly Lace and Tulle Gown can be found at Nordstrom.