An Advocate for Teaching the Arts and the Individual Child

Alina Campana is the Program Director for Turnaround Arts: Minnesota at the Perpich Center for Arts Education, whose mission is to work with low-performing schools using the arts to affect a positive transformation.

Her focus is on shifting the teacher’s perspective of their students by engaging with them through the arts and thereby gaining a deeper understanding of the individual child through their imagination and creativity. Alina is an advocate for teaching the arts as an essential part of a standard curriculum and not as just an after-school activity.

The arts have played an impactful role in Alina’s life, touring Europe as a member of her high school youth orchestra and continuing her commitment into her adult pursuits. She understands all kids need to be engaged in school and supports the Turnaround Arts philosophy of exploring varying ways that creative content can take hold.

She has also worked in education, youth development, communications, and development in a variety of arts organizations in the US and abroad. She has taught in Mongolia, and at the college level in the U.S. Alina holds a Master’s degree in Art and Visual Culture Education from the University of Arizona, and a Bachelor's degree from Wellesley College.

