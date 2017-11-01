Ailes, Brett, Cosby, Dustin…It’s like an alphabet of abusers. All hiding in plain sight.

What’s notable is the speed with which these kingpins are being toppled, as if everyone already knew they were predators, and it was just a matter of time before the evidence came out.

How do we make this moment count? By focusing on three things: education, legislation, and information.

We’ve got to educate children to understand what appropriate behavior is, which is really an education in empathy and respect. And we’ve got to educate corporations, so there is real, swift and visible accountability for sexual misconduct, all the way down the food chain.

We’ve got to elect legislators who will protect the rights of women and families, by (among other things) providing funding for the 400,000 untested rape kits that allow criminally dangerous predators to remain on the hunt.

We’ve got to change the portrayal of sexuality in the media, so violence and coercion aren’t glamourized, fetishized.

These are basic building blocks. Like an alphabet.

An alphabet for change.

#endrape