An Alternate Reality

Two Jews are riding on a tram in pre-war Berlin. One is reading a Jewish weekly; his friend, the Völkischer Beobachter, the Nazi party newspaper. “How can you read that awful stuff?” the first asks. “Easy,” the other responds. “In your newspaper Jewish synagogues are being burned, Jewish stores looted, Jews beaten up on the streets. In my newspaper, Jews run the banks, own all the newspapers, control the movie industry. Which would you rather read?”

That rueful story comes to mind when reading today’s right-wing media, internet publications like Brietbart and Alex Jones’ truly heinous InfoWars, or watching Fox News. Loyal readers and watchers of those outlets might be excused for believing that Hillary Clinton actually won the 2016 presidential election. Clinton herself recently observed that she seems to warrant much attention on Fox News. “It does strike me that in the last few days at least, Fox News seems to think that’s where I live, in the White House," Clinton said in a speech this past weekend. "Because they spend a disproportionate amount of their time talking about impeaching me.”

I suppose even the most devoted follower of Alex Jones knows that Donald Trump is president and, so far, has made a hash of the job. But, that reality does not prevent InfoWars and others like it from devoting much of their output to Clinton and her emails, spurious stories about Clinton and Uranium One, and accusations that Clinton’s campaign was the real colluder with Russia.

Even on the day when the first indictments were handed down in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, right-wing media stressed that the indictments of Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates refer to activities unrelated to Manafort’s role in the Trump campaign. That is true, but such reporting ignores the manner in which conspiracy probes operate — investigators frequently pressuring conspirators in hopes of winning their cooperation — and begs the question of why Manafort was hired in the first place.

Infowars lead story suggests the whole investigation is undermined by reliance on the “discredited” Russia dossier compiled during the campaign. The site’s second story is entitled “Do Something! Hillary Colluded with Russia!” If so, the collusion proved ineffective. Breitbart similarly quoted Laura Ingraham — who joins Fox News this week — saying the Manafort indictment Is “a nothing-burger…. They don’t have anything on Trump. If they had something on Trump, that would be the indictment today.”

“The idea that this a bad day for Trump because it in any way alludes to a collusion with Russia — you’ve got to be living on another planet if you think that,” Ingraham added. Actually, it was a very bad day for Trump. Court papers released on the day Manafort was indicted revealed that George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser, pleaded guilty earlier in the month to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians during the campaign. In the plea agreement, Papadopoulos, who is cooperating with the Mueller investigation, says he met with a woman claiming to be a relative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said she would like to set up meetings for Trump campaign officials to discuss U.S.-Russia ties in a possible Trump administration. The guilty plea also reveals that Papadopoulos was told by his Russian contacts that Russia possessed “dirt” on Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails.”

Trump’s response to the indictments mirrors the reporting of his favorite news sources. The president tweeted, “Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????” A second tweet asserted, “…..Also, there is NO COLLUSION!” The president’s denials may be an instance of him protesting too much, right down to the all-capitals. Trump’s tweets also fit in with his administration’s attempts to downplay Manfort’s role in the campaign. ”He was replaced long before the election,” Trump said at a news conference in February 2017. Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer in March dismissed Manafort as someone who “played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time.”

What next? Trump and his media allies likely will continue to stress that the Manafort indictment is not tied directly to the Trump campaign. That ignores an important point: The indictment alleges that the president’s former top campaign aide was a highly paid agent for pro-Russian interests. And, it ignores the separate legal action against Papadopoulos revealing extensive contacts between the campaign and Russians.

Trump should worry. Manafort, after all, was a participant in that now infamous meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016. If the Manafort indictment is a part of a prosecutorial move to encourage the former campaign director’s cooperation with the investigation, then might Manafort soon reveal damaging information about that meeting — attended by Donald Trump, Jr. and Jared Kushner — and other possible meetings?