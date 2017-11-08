An American in ‘Porto’: Filmmaker Gabe Klinger on Jim Jarmusch, Remembering Anton Yelchin and Believing in Love

How would you like to be remembered?

I mean, Charlie Chaplin will be forever embedded in our collective memory as the melancholically charming Tramp, a certain Hollywood producer will probably go down in shame history as a predator, while the tombstone of one beloved golden age of cinema star reads simply: “Jack Lemmon in”…

Memory is a funny thing, not as in funny-ha-ha, but in a weird sort of way. It has always been a mystery to me what essence will remain of a person after they are gone.

In Gabe Klinger’s ‘Porto’ the filmmaker unknowingly managed to immortalize Anton Yelchin for posterity in the most beautiful way. Sadly, the Russian-born American actor died in 2016 when he was crushed by his car. And yet, in the role of Jake, Yelchin becomes the leading man he was always meant to be, conquering and breaking our hearts at once.

‘Porto’, which Klinger co-wrote with Larry Gross of ‘48 Hours’ fame, could be called a simple love story, a moment in time between two imperfect people — played by Anton Yelchin and Lucie Lucas in the role of Mati — who find each other one night. But to call Klinger’s work “simple” would be doing the man and his film a disservice. First of all, there is the powerful sultry influence of filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, executive producer on ‘Porto’, in Klinger’s choice of cinematography — captured by the legendary Wyatt Garfield — the film’s languid cinematic tempo and its perfectly quirky soundtrack. But also, there is the added layer of its leading man’s true-life demise, which adds to the gravitas of the piece. In other words, ‘Porto’, in all its longing mood and sad undertones, quickly started to feel like the perfect film while I was watching it.

Perfect — because when I watch a film, I look for what D.W. Griffith said cinema should be, “the beauty of the moving wind in the trees.”

I caught up with Gabe Klinger via email for this interview and really do wish I’d been able to conduct it in person. But perhaps in this age we find ourselves in, conducting an email interview will be more and more how I will need to do my work. And if the result is anything like this “chat” between two people, we just may all turn out to be OK after all.

Photo of Gabe Klinger by Danielle Campbell

Do you believe in love?

Gabe Klinger: In a word, yes. It’s the only thing that I care about. You know… in the world right now, acts of cruelty are no longer shocking. There’s violence around us everywhere, and we’re pretty desensitized to all of it. Acts of love and generosity, on the other hand, are rare and surprising. They will probably remain rare and surprising. In the society that I live in – even the specific neighborhood that I live in in Chicago – violence and hatred are the norm. Speaking personally, I find it would be intolerable to be alive right now without having even a little bit of faith in some concept or philosophy of love.

What is love to you? And what is heartbreak?

Gabe Klinger: These are tough questions! My mother taught me to love myself, for example. Only after you achieve self-love are you able to extend love to other people and things. It’s like everything. If you’re unhappy, nothing’s really going to work in your life. But people who are unhappy think that if they magically meet Ms. or Mr. Right then everything will change. It will mend the big gaping hole in their hearts. That’s a mistake, and I think both of the characters in the film, Mati and Jake, learn that to a certain extent. Or the audience learns about it. But I’m not teaching anything. It’s not a cautionary tale of heartbreak. You can’t really caution people about heartbreak because it’s always going to happen one way or another, and the outcome of it is going to be different for every person and situation. Movies that try to be universal about this kind of thing are really obnoxious to me. I think you just have to focus on your particular story, and that’s it. People will take different things from it.

In life, are you more like Jake or like Mati?

Gabe Klinger: I hope neither! I mean, I think Jake is a really sad guy. When Jim Jarmusch read the finished script, he said (and I’m paraphrasing), “Man, I feel so bad for Anton’s character. Couldn’t you make him a little less sad?” And then Mati, in my view, is just as sad. But at least she has her daughter and career. She’s a little more grounded than Jake. I guess in life I’d rather be Mati since I hope to be a parent one day. But when I get there, if I get there, who knows what it’s going to feel like? I think Mati is conflicted. Like she planned all this stuff but it doesn’t make her happier.

What made you want to make this film as your first narrative feature?

Gabe Klinger: I thought something contained like a love story between two people taking place mostly over the course of one night would be easier to direct than, say, a big historical epic or action movie. A love story was probably a good idea for a first narrative feature, I thought. But I was probably wrong in assuming that. I mean, there’s no easy movie to make. Everything is challenging. That’s why I think you have to stick to making personal movies. The misery you put yourself through, no matter the financial reward, can’t be worth it if you’re doing something that you don’t believe in. So I think there’s probably a specific reason for why I needed to make this movie… even if I can’t put my finger on it.

After I made my first feature, the documentary ‘Double Play: James Benning and Richard Linklater’ in 2013, everyone was asking me about my next project. I didn’t have a next project, so I just imagined something quickly, something that appealed to me, and I started writing it. I wasn’t thinking about why. It was one page, then it was 30 pages, then I brought in Larry Gross, my co-writer and it became about 80 pages. It happened very fast. Later I talked to Anton Yelchin and Lucie Lucas, the leads, and we started to change things, and then we were on location, and looking at specific spaces, and we changed things even more… and it just went on like that. It was a spark that didn’t go away. Or you could say it was a spark that turned into a torch, and thankfully it involved more people than myself, people like Larry, Anton, Lucie, Jim, etc., who kept the flame going…

Why did you choose the city of Porto, to play your film’s obvious third character?

Gabe Klinger: Rodrigo Areias, a friend and producer on ‘Double Play’, introduced me to the city. He got City Hall, the Mayor’s office, etc., excited about the project, and so Larry and I wrote the script specifically for Porto, and when we submitted it, the city offered some financial backing. So that really sealed it. And the film’s director of photography, Wyatt Garfield, saw a lot of visual possibilities. The themes of the script we felt were inscribed into the landscape of the city.

How did you choose your soundtrack? I mean, the use of Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou’s piano playing is absolutely haunting!

Gabe Klinger: Isn’t it? The film’s music supervisor, Daniel Vila, introduced me to her music. It was something that we tried out in the edit and it just worked amazingly well. That unpredictable and complex phrasing, the sadness and loneliness of each and every sequence of notes… It’s so beautiful. You never really know until you’re in the edit if you’re lacking in a specific feeling, and then you hope another element, like music, will help you to flesh out a certain mood or idea that’s a little too muted in the story without the aid of it. It’s fun to try stuff but it’s emotionally risky, too, because if you like something and get attached to it there’s the possibility that you won’t be able to secure the rights for a commercial release. At this point I can’t imagine the movie without Emahoy’s music. It’s part of the DNA of the film. I’d be devastated if I ever had to change it.

What was it like to work with Jim Jarmusch as your executive producer?

Gabe Klinger: We were so lucky. I’m so grateful to him for giving us this seal of approval. He didn’t want to interfere, really… I think for Jim, with his background making very personal cinema, it was important to protect us in a way. To make sure we were free to tell the story we wanted to tell in the way that we wanted to tell it.

Jim is part of the history of cinema now. His movies have been so influential. I think in our film there is a little dialogue happening with Jim’s films. I hope there is. I think without people like Jim there wouldn’t exist a space for films like ‘Porto’ to continue to be made and seen.

Courtesy of Kino Lorber

I remember him humble and boyish in Dubai, at a Star Trek press conference held during filming. How do you remember Anton Yelchin?

Gabe Klinger: As the most experienced person on our set! He had been in over thirty films by the time he took part in ‘Porto’. He was the youngest guy on our team and the most knowledgeable about how movies are made. Of course I will always remember him as my loyal friend and collaborator. He is one of the most amazing people I have ever had the privilege of getting to know...

And finally, how would you describe yourself to someone who doesn’t know you?