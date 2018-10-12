An Amy Winehouse Hologram Is Going On Tour In 2019 And Some Fans Aren't Happy

A hologram of the late singer Amy Winehouse will tour in 2019, and some of her fans are not pleased.

The bluesy British star died in 2011 at age 27, and a hologram of her has been rumored since 2014. This time, it seems, it’s actually happening.

Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse, told Reuters he’s partnered with BASE Hologram to do the tour. “All of the money the family receives from the show will go to The Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established after her death to help young people suffering with substance abuse and other challenges,” he said.

We’re excited to announce that we’re partnering with the family of GRAMMY Award-winning artist @amywinehouse to celebrate her legacy. This worldwide hologram tour, set to start in late 2019, will raise funds and awareness for @AmysFoundation! 🎙 https://t.co/K0CIPH6Tty pic.twitter.com/GyR0ygyPEc — BASE Hologram (@BASEHologram) October 11, 2018

Winehouse said his daughter’s fans have “been clamoring for something new from Amy, but really there isn’t anything new,” so he and the rest of her family “felt this would be a tremendous way for Amy both to revisit her fans through a hologram, and also an incredible way to raise money for our foundation.”

However, the news was not well received by some of her fans:

This Amy Winehouse hologram tour is a joke. Stop using musicians deaths as cash cows. — Joanne 🌙 (@Joanneethomass) October 12, 2018

Who’s actually attending these hologram tour shows? Who’s the reason they keep getting booked? I need answers. I just heard an Amy Winehouse hologram tour is in the works. #ButWhy — Gabriel Santamaria (@Taco_Pastorious) October 11, 2018

Ok so I think Amy Winehouse was great, & I bet her live show was 💯. But this is a hologram. I can't help but wonder what she'd think about this. I would be furious.



Instead of a hologram, we could, ya know, put living artists on the road & cultivate actual live music. https://t.co/wcIuNGiZ1D — audrey witch hunt (@dj_ewi) October 12, 2018

There's something very morbid and upsetting about this trend - why do we need these tours? Why can't we let these artists - and their families, and friends - rest? — Jules LeFevre (@jules_lefevre) October 12, 2018

Imagine getting excited for a hologram of Amy Winehouse going on tour. Weirdos. — Tom Brownlee (@TBrownlee_) October 12, 2018

A hologram of Amy Winehouse will be touring the world next year... and I seriously don’t know what to say. Part of me thinks it’s good that we (the ones who were too young when she toured) get the chance to experience her legacy, but another part says no... Rest in peace❤️🥀 — 𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖍 ||-// (@_PvnkRocker_) October 11, 2018

an Amy Winehouse hologram will be on tour for three years im absolutely disgusted. Like she hasn't been exploited enough??! Let her rest in peace and stop tarnishing her legacy. — Nick (@neutrl_) October 12, 2018

The Winehouse family embraced the hologram project after seeing BASE Hologram’s work with a Roy Orbison hologram. That hologram performed 15 dates in Europe and is currently on a U.S. tour of more than 20 cities.

BASE plans to hire an actress to mimic Amy Winehouse’s stage movements and “will complete the image with prosthetics and computer-generated imagery,” according Reuters.