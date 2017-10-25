An Approach to the Messy Process of Creation

Can you tolerate failure? If not, it may be harder to create. Just as many conjectures don’t hold up, so many ideas on the road to a great one have to be cast aside. As children, many creative people were rewarded not for succeeding, but for trying, for playing with what is presented, for coming up with stuff.

We tend to forget or laugh at our failures, which are quickly outshone by a success; but without the failures, to what extent would we ever get to the idea that works? Yet the approach that we are taught is to arrange things so failure is hidden or censored.

As an adolescent I realized that descriptions of the scientific method seemed to omit how ideas emerge. The method focused on testing the idea, which if course is enormously important, but you have to find the idea before you can conceive of a test, much less conduct it. In descriptions of the method, this enormous gap was covered by the word “intuitive,” as if that explained the process. But the process is sometimes messy, not like the design of an experiment, the gathering of data, the analysis.

I loved the placard in a parade of scientists: “What Do We Want? DATA. When Do We Want It? AFTER PEER REVIEW.” Wonderful, but data about what?

People like to be right. How can we design procedures such that people can generate and sort through ideas that don't work but that suggest other ideas and may include something that, with a ttweak, does work? This would not affect the elaborate and well-known process for testing ideas and, if necessary, discarding them.

The prospect of a two-stage process is familiar to writers as drafting and, often with help, revising. The stages call on different skills. Often the revising is easier than the drafting.

Since people don't like to be wrong, perhaps they need anonymity. With today’s technology, we don't need face masks. In the “comments” feature of the internet, we have all seen the breakdown of ordinary civility. But why not harness anonymity in the service of the sometimes messy process of invention, not of insult.