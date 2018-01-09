An excellent CRM will result in an exponential business growth

Any B2C, i.e. business to customer transaction has to be efficiently managed to keep it going. Every business is defined and sustained by speculating its customer service.

How good is the customer relationship? Only this question is sufficient to determine the current status of your business.

Having worked in the customer service sector, I could say that retaining a loyal customer and building potential customers is an excellent path towards exponential growth.

How well you handle consumer relations will define your priority, and it will certainly help you over the long run.

A perfect CRM assists you in managing relationships with the consumers, service users, suppliers with ease. Being prepared to handle any situation will ensure a well-established firm to withstand any markets swings in the future.

What is CRM

Customer Relationship Management is a technology that manages relationships and interaction with customers; potential customers to increase profitability and streamline the process.

To lay stress on what is CRM, its focus points include: identifying, convincing and executing a sale as the 3 most prominent things.

How it evolved

From face to face customer service to the most remote phone, chat and Artificial Intelligence bot assistance will keep evolving on a daily basis.

In the past, we had more or less a face to face conversation to sustain and develop consumer relationship. Due to the large-scale sales and supply chain, it is no longer possible. The other reason for such evolution is the e-Commerce evolution.

With more and more consumers purchasing products and services online, face to face interactions have diminished exponentially.

The sales channel did undergo a paradigm shift due to the very reason for online shopping.

What to avoid

There are many misconceptions when it comes to CRM being used as a tool.

Most common ones that even the most experienced companies suffer would be due to these reasons:

Sales software reliability – You cannot completely rely on an algorithm do all the selling. You need to have that human interaction to achieve a successful sale.

You could achieve an excellent performance with the minimal technology used rather than an expensive one. It depends on how well you manage resources to achieve the given task.

Don’t revolutionize the technology but revolutionize the techniques to increase the sales with the same technology.

Customer relations is a simple yet one of the deciding factors for the growth your business.

Customer service is directly proportional to a successful business. It certainly increases your productivity and sales if you are adding the right context at the right time and the right place.