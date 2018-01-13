An Exclusive French Style at Mews Bridal - Things To Know

Exclusive French Style at Mews Bridal

Effortless, timeless and graceful… three words we’ve come to associate with French style. What is it that makes Gallic girls so unaffectedly cool? A mop of tousled hair, a slip of red lipstick and a glowing complexion - the basics of that indefinable je ne sais quoi we’ve all come to love. It’s no wonder then that the easygoing French bride has become the benchmark for beautifully bohemian bridal style. With their insouciant chic in mind (and a healthy dose of joie de vivre), The Mews Bridal brings you French wedding couture at its very best.

A Focus on You

Forget Don’t Tell The Bride. The one-on-one services at The Mews Bridal are all about the bride. From that first initial consultation to the final pre-wedding fitting, it is our primary aim to give each of our brides the wedding of her dreams. Created by the mother-daughter team of Gail and Lauren Crispin, The Mews has set out to bring that French charm to the quaint heart of Clifton, Bristol in the United Kingdom. Not long thereafter, a second boutique opened up in London’s trendy Notting Hill before the US beckoned and The Mews New York was born. French glamour - from Bristol to the Big Apple. Très magnifique!

The Quintessential Cool Girl

So, why French couture exactly? Well, you only have to look at the latest crop of French style stars taking the fashion world by storm, to know that a French style revolution is well and truly under way. It girls like Jeanne Damas, Adénorah and Caroline de Maigret capture what it means to be a modern day French woman. They manage to blur the lines between traditional old-world elegance and urban street style. It is with this same discerning eye that the French view weddings. With a respectful nod to the past, the aim is to create a classic aesthetic that is timeless in its simplicity. Never garish but always memorable, there is something sophisticated and unforgettable about that minimalist effect.

Bohemian Belle

Then we come to the French bride. What’s not to love?! Whether her style leans towards the Jane Birkin variety - you know, a plunging V-necked crocheted lace creation, or something closer to Brigitte Bardot’s bouffant opulence in Come Dance With Me, a French bride is unique. She prides herself on her individuality and personal style. She knows what she wants but doesn’t want to look too overdressed or made up. Understated elegance, if you will. Think old-world simplicity with an attention to exceptional fabrics, decadent details and precise cut. There are no half measures when it comes to French tailoring, and bridal couture is no different.

Tradition at Its Best

At The Mews Bridal, we understand that no matter where you’re from, your wedding dress deserves the ultimate precision and care. Maybe it’s the merging of two generations that captures those old-world sensibilities together with a sense of present-day fashion. The Mews bride is after all, someone who respects her past yet wants to add her own stamp to it.