An Exclusive Interview with Prominent American Singer, Josh Pfeiffer

“Life Is A Beautiful Thing,” says the prominent American singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Josh Pfeiffer.

I got the chance to get to know him a little better during a recent sneak peek interview for his new single and music video “Brand New Shoes”.

1. Can you give us a brief introduction to yourself?

Absolutely. I come from a large family that is extremely close. I enjoy telling stories through music, building businesses, interacting with people, living life to the fullest, and dreaming big.

2. What do you enjoy most about being a music artist?

I love that music connects people in a way nothing else can. It’s the universal language. When I see a song I’ve written positively with people that I will probably never meet, and that might not even speak the same language, that is the best reward I could ever ask for.

3. What inspires you to be an active philanthropist?

For me, this life is about the relationship we all have with each other. It’s about loving, and caring about each other. So anytime I see an opportunity where I can help in some way, I try to make it happen. The latest opportunity came close to home with the victims of the devastating fires in Northern California, and we wanted to try and help. With that in mind, we decided to donate all of the proceeds from my “Life” music video and single for the next six months, to various charities that are dedicated to helping the victims of these fires.

4. You have a new single and music video “Brand New Shoes” coming out soon. What can you tell us about it?

It’s a light-hearted love song. It makes the comparison of love sometimes fitting like a pair of “Brand New Shoes”. One of my best friends, David Schram, wrote the song and co-produced it with me. Grammy Award winner Joe Chiccarelli mixed the song. We shot the video in our current hometown of Sacramento, California. And after filming my last video “Life”, Emmy Award winner Alejandro Guimoye returned to direct this video as well.

5. What advice can you give aspiring music artists and entrepreneurs?