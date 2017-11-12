An Expert Interview with Wade Taylor, "The Living Benefits Insurance Guru"

Q: Hi Wade Taylor! Thanks for sharing your career journey with our readers today. Tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the insurance industry.

I grew up in Southern California. My parents have always owned a fine furniture store. I worked as a delivery man for their store growing up and later as a salesman. But I realized furniture sales was not for me. After having children I ended up getting a job as a vacuum truck driver in the oilfields and did that for about 12 years. I love driving so the job really didn't feel like work to me.

In 2015, the oilfields really slowed down and I was eventually laid off in early 2016. I went to work as a Lyft and Uber driver and that's when I met my mentor Lindsay. He talked to me about selling life insurance. I could hear in his voice that he was very passionate about helping people, specifically families. That resonated with me, because I share the same passion.

Soon after I was licensed and have been working each day to spread the word about a new kind of life insurance. A life insurance where you don't have to die in order to file a claim. It's truly revolutionary and is helping to provide families with an additional layer of financial protection in the event that they get a Chronic, Critical or Terminal illness. It's a game changer.

Q: Wow! That’s really great that you’ve found a cause you believe in and seem to be very passionate about. How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Success to me is being able to live a life each day with meaning and purpose. Selling life insurance provides me that ability as I am able to help families save their financial futures. There is nothing more satisfying to me than to know that a family is protected financially in these difficult times.

I love knowing that families no longer have to worry about being financially devastated if they have to go through a heart attack, stroke or get cancer. Living Benefits life insurance has given families a new lease on life. I'm proud to offer a low cost solution that covers their major medical expenses.

Q: How do you differentiate yourself from other experts in the insurance industry?

I think I'm different from others in my industry because of my passion to help people. A lot of people get into life insurance sales because it pays very well and you can earn free travel. For me it's all about the families.

There are so many families hurting financially today who need real concrete solutions. I get to provide hope for these families and that gives my job both meaning and purpose. With Living Benefits there is now more to life insurance than just a death benefit. Living Benefits are changing families lives and providing the finances necessary to fight illness with dignity.

Q: What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

The reason why I am successful is because I put the focus on other people. Businesses often fail because the focus becomes profits, not people. I try to put myself in my clients shoes. I want them to know that they don't have to worry about going bankrupt like over 50% of families do when they suffer a major illness or injury.

Living Benefits life insurance has created a fundamental shift in how families are able to not only protect their family financially when loved one passes away, but to also be able to care for them while they are still living. I have a passion to help people. That is why I succeed.

Q: What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

“Be a HERO to your children”. That's my mantra. I challenge Moms and Dads to be "Hundred Dollar Hero's" for their children. How do you become a Hundred Dollar Hero? By purchasing as much term-life insurance as possible for as long of a term as possible with budget of $100. People gladly spend $100 on cellphone and cable bills month after month. Aren't their children's financial futures worth at least that? Parents can become Hundred Dollar Hero's by visiting me at www.iwanttohelpfamilies.com.