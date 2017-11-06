An HR Platform That Lets a Growing Business Actually Grow

Automation and Simplicity. These two words are the identity and essence of what makes a growing business love the unique All in One HR Platform started by Joel Kohn . The unique platform is called FingerCheck

I had the pleasure to speak with Joel Kohn the founder and CEO of FIngerCheck and learned how he filled a gaping hole in the marketplace for growing businesses. Joel spent almost a decade working in the payroll industry before he struck out on his own and founded FingerCheck. Joel told me he knew there was a better way to do business that actually lessens the burden of important HR processes to stay compliant but done in a way that does NOT break the bank for a business still in its early growth.

Economic Workforce Management Tools Built for Business Growth

FingerCheck.com

Joel explained to me that FIngercheck is truly an all in one HR platform Fingercheck that brings together everything from time tracking through payroll all in one place: The Cloud

Fingercheck is an innovative SaaS company launched in 2013 providing employers with next-gen software to empower their people and automate their processes. It offers high-tech features ( such as an Android and IOS app ) with a low monthly price. Headquartered in New York City, They are inspired by small companies that think big and know the value of a moment.

Joel told me that early on, the he and is team recognized the need for companies of every size to access technological advances traditionally available only to big-budget businesses. So Joel and his team built the gold standard in time tracking and attendance management for the modern workforce.

Intuitive. Approachable. Human

What Joel and his team created enables a growing business to get a whole new look on their team’s productivity, while automating and simplifying payroll.

The Fingercheck services include applicant tracking, employee self-onboarding, time tracking, HR, and also payroll. Employers can log in on their phone or online and manage all their payroll and time tracking needs, and employees also have access to the mobile app and online website. Joel told me that the newest solution is among the first one-point solution to integrate payroll and time tracking, and is a full online software system that takes care of any company’s needs from clock-in to cash out.

It’s intuitive because, let’s face it, the less you have to do the more you get done. It’s the ease of use of Fingercheck that helps make all employees more efficient and ultimately have less to do so they can get more done.

It’s approachable because it is cloud-based so every employee instantly becomes comfortable using its features.

It’s human because it is not intrusive and helps a business owner look after his employees without having to micro-manage.

Channeling a Life-Long Passion into a Career and a Valuable Service That a Growing Business Needs

Joel told me that through hard work and dedication he was able to channel his life-long interest and passion in technology into a career that redefines the standards for what workforce management should be like.

Joel’s leadership style remains as hands-on as it was at the start of his career. He engages with clients as much as possible and stays involved with all the teams he leads, including sales, support, programming, and marketing. His teams responsiveness to customer feedback has been essential in shaping the Fingercheck software, and Joel and his team are constantly redesigning the solution for maximized efficiency and versatility.

I was really impressed with the passion that Joel brings to his company everyday and how he can talk about HR workforce solutions for hours.

Joel left me with this final clarity he said it is not about the HR workforce solution, it is about removing the burden and friction from a company to be able to do what they do best, BUSINESS which in turn grows the economy so everyone can prosper.

