An Idiot's Guide to Breaking Up with Someone

WB/HBO

Recently, a friend of mine got broken up with in the worst possible way. After a year and a half of blissful dating, her boyfriend made like a terrifying Halloween fright and ghosted the sh*t out of her. I’m talking about straight up did not speak to her for three weeks for no apparent reason. Despite any previous sign of trouble in paradise, he just started refusing her calls and texts. After almost a month of this, she was forced to call it quits, which seemed like an appropriate time for him to finally respond and agree with her.

Classic f*ckboy.

In my spare time, mostly nights and weekends, I’ve been adamantly working to pick up the pieces of my crestfallen bestie. And by pieces, I mean very sharp shards of glass that cut deeply into the soul at night.

Breakups suck, but I believe there’s a way to make them suck less than they already do. So in honor of avoiding heartbreak of epic proportions, I’d like to suggest a few ways on how to gracefully breakup with someone.

1. Don’t be a pickle.

While your relationship might not be all dancing sugar plums and whimsical fairies, it’s probably a good thing to consider your partner as a source of happiness. If you’re more miserable with this person than you are without them, or you just find yourself bored, don’t keep things going. You’re only hurting yourself and your partner by making the journey to Splitsville, USA, ten times longer than it needs to be.

While it’s a difficult conversation to have, be honest about how you’re feeling. Perhaps your partner feels the exact same way. Instead of spending more time having sex that feels like routine maintenance, stop being a giant dill pickle, swallow your fear, and have that talk.

2. Remember you’re 98 Degrees-ing someone. Empathy counts.

In this ripple in time, bluntness is probably only going to add insult to injury. Rather than say something along the lines of, “Jim, I’m sorry, but your head is shaped like an egg, and my mother hates you,” aim for something less aggressive.

Being honest is a great start, but you don’t want to be so honest that you send someone’s heart flying into the paper shredder at 700 miles per hour. It’s time to pull a Nick Lachey and claim that this is “The Hardest Thing” you’ll ever have to do. There’s a way to say things without compromising your partner’s dignity and making them feel like all this time was for nothing.

Not to be a pessimist, but the truth of the matter is that most relationships crumble into the dusty, old sands of time. How you handle that is going to determine that person’s memory of you. There is no need to pick out their every flaw, be hateful, or place blame solely on them. While they might try the blame game when you go to speak to them, remind them that you want to keep things respectful. Now is not the time for low blows.

3. Carrie Underwood Syndrome is real. Don’t cheat.

Do you know how many seasons of Snapped exist?

21.

That means there are currently more than 300 documented and filmed occurrences about what happens when you push someone to the brink of insanity. If you’re thinking about cheating, I recommend you sit down and watch a marathon of this show for an entire day before you make that decision.

Rather than cheat, just be upfront about what is going on. If you met someone that you’re more interested in, end your relationship before you get into another one.

Having your cake and eating it too might be fun for a few months, but it won’t work. I’ve never heard of any cheaters with great success stories.

“Wow, Bob, this is the happiest I’ve ever seen you! I can’t believe you cheated on your wife for three years and got away with it scot-free. Congratulations on your divorce and please tell your new 20-year-old girlfriend to come over and have dinner with us sometime,” said no one ever.

Break it off before you wind up on the Forensic Files.

4. Don’t Keep Leading Them On

The stupidest breakup line in the book is: “Right now, I’m just so busy and I don’t see a future with anyone, but maybe in a few years, we can see where life takes us.”

Hold on, I have to catch my breath from rolling my eyes so hard that I’m breaking a sweat.

If you feed a line like this to someone, you are officially f*ckboy/girl. By toying with someone’s affections, you are openly saying, “I want you around, but I don’t want you.” This can actually do a lot of damage to someone who really cares about you.

If you don’t feel like monogamy is your thing, and your partner wants this, you need to let go of them and find someone who is cool with an open relationship. Rather than keeping a person hanging on to the hope that one day you’ll come back for them, it’s better to cut the strings entirely and say that you aren’t looking for a serious relationship.