An Immigrants' Story Aims Straight For Your Heart!

Note: Behold the Dreamers, by Impolo Mbue, is a fantastic novel. It tells the tale of a family of Cameroon immigrants desperate to stay in the USA. Here I offer a review of the book, as poetry.

BEHOLD

We are the dreamers

We are all the dreamers

We are all the women

the men the children

all of whom are dying to dream

BIG

all of whom are yearning to live

in freedom and

dignity.

No matter our races

Our sexes

colors and

faces

We are all the dreamers

BEHOLD US!

Let us who share the USA

have OUR way

AS IT ALWAYS HAS BEEN!

See the STATUE IN THE HARBOR

THE LADY IN A SHADE OF GREEN

HOLDING FORTH THE LIGHT

My grandparents 100 years ago

came through that Harbor

that Ellis Isle

To make a new life for

MY GRANDFATHER

Claude Rotondo,

was 16 years old when he came

to America

He never returned to ITALIA

He never saw his mother

again in that tiny

town of Costello in a region called Aquila

If my family came,

why not allow all those others —

millions of families

who beg plead

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE

LET US IN!

LET US STAY!

ALL THEY ARE ASKING FOR

these immigrants

is a way forward

a ray

a path

a carnival of hope

What happened to our melting pot? WHO THE FUCK ARE WE IF WE AREN'T WELCOMING THE NEWEST WAVE OF LIFE SEEKERS!

Why have we got a racist misogynist xenophobic homophobic jackass

(a snake of a con man) in the white house

Why would we let his despicable behavior rob us of

our SHARED DREAMS?

******

Give us the immigrants the room

The food

(COCKROACHES?????)

The school

NENI: "I WANT TO BE A PHARMACIST!"

The job

JENDE CARRIED A BRIEFCASE AS HE DROVE CLARK EDWARDS around NYC

16 HOURS A DAY

HE DROVE HIM TO VISIT HIS HOOKERS ONCE OR TWICE A WEEK!

PLEASE

Take

a

Look

at

This

Magnificent

Book

READ IT READ IT READ IT YOU NEED TO READ IT

And see feel

what it has done

what it can do

To you

Me

AND EVERYBODY who reads it

******

OH GOD, CINDY TOO WAS A DREAMER!!!

DESPERATELY SHE WANTED SHE SO DESPERATELY CRAVED THE LOVE SHE DID NOT HAVE

HER MOUTH CRUSTED WITH BLOOD AND SPITTLE SHE WAS A DESPERATE FOR THE LOVE OF

NONE

MOTHER SONS HUSBANDS FATHERS -- ANYONE?

YES, she TOO WAS a dreamer --

and how many of those millions of Americans who are today

OPIOID ADDICTS

lack what we all need so desperately:

A DREAM!!!!

A JOB!!!!

HOPE!!!!!

CINDY taught people how to eat well to live better

Consider Vince, the sweet boy a lot like my son, finding his way his joy

His TRUTH HIS DREAM in India

HE SPOKE WORDS AND WORLDS ABOUT HIS BELOVED

MOTHER

*******

12:54 A.M

from somewhere comes the memory the momery

of such intense nausea I had for

NENI ACTUALLY HAD A PREGNANCY THAT WAS

SO MUCH WORSE THAN MINE

Just one of the things I adore about this book is that it speaks

VOLUMES

In loud volumes

About WOMEN’S LOVES LIVES AND DREAMS

Separate from men!!!!!!

Jende for chrissake get a life

Going home to Cameroon is the stupidest idea

Well so I get it, he’s exhausted

BUT WHY DOESN’T HE LET NENI GO BACK TO WORK?

Why didn’t he choose to let the family use the cash

FOR CHRISSAKE NENI GOT THE MONEY ITS HER MONEY

THE ONLY THING I ABSOLUTELY HATE ABOUT THE BOOK

(JENDE ARE YOU LISTENING, NENI SIT UP AND LISTEN:)

I HATE THE ENDING, AND with my students, we will REWRITE IT

SWITCHING GEARS HERE HERE

HEAR THIS:

Do you realize that 15 Republican assholes got booted out in the Virginia elections on Tuesday?

ALL WERE REPUBLICAN WHITE MALES

And that many who replaced them were

WOMEN!!!!!!! YAHOOOOOOO!!!!!

Let’s hear it from the RESISTANCE!

HEAR: The “me too” campaign is

HERE

HERE

HERE

WOMEN ARE COMING OUT OF THE WOODWORK

TO SPIT OUT THEIR MISERY

SO MUCH MYSOGYNY!!!

HEAR THIS MEN, if you can't treat a women with respect

DAMN YOU TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH

(And that includes you Jende! You know very well why I write this your SOB

I thought I loved just loved your character

until page 341, virtually at the end of this fabulous book

YOU TOOK OVER YOU TOOK OVER)

You turned BRUTE BRUTE BRUTAL!!

Despite the ending,

I love this book as much as any I used in teaching at Georgetown and SUNY ALBANY for years and years!

I love it so much I am going to teach a class at the local library using just this one book

A class that will read the book and use it for all kinds of fiction and memoir writing poetry essay or whatever comes out!

Would you want to read this book

You would want to take this class?

email me at claudiajricci@gmail.com

You need to read it to decide

Whether you want to take it.

12:59 a.m.

YAWN

I am finally getting sleepy

BUT I LEAVE YOU WITH THIS INCREDIBLY HOPEFUL THOUGHT;

AFTER SEEING THE VOTERS TROMP THE TRUMPITES LAST NIGHT

I AM SINGING OUR DEMOCRACY!

BEHOLD THE DREAMERS

WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY WHERE WE CAN IF WE STAND UP AND COME

TOGETHER IN PEACE AND LOVE AND SUPPORT FOR

BROTHERS AND SISTERS

EVERYWHERE

And vote their asses out of office.

Women won across the country

And we will continue to

Win and win and win and win and win.