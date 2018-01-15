An In-Depth Understanding of How The Blockchain Technology Works

Many people wonder what the hype is all about regarding block-chain technology. With constant mentions in various industries such as finance, tech, and business, much of it can be pointed to the lack of sufficient information to explain the concept in the simplest terms. Block chain is not new technology;rather a revolutionary technology that can be simply described as an online ledger system. In other words, it's a sophisticated spreadsheet for keeping data secure, accurate and easily accessible.

How Does Blockchain Work?

I often use the example of a super-cool spreadsheet illustration to explain how blockchain technology works and its particular applications. Picture spreadsheet data that exists in numerous servers across the country, and is used to keep track of a company's finances simultaneously by automatically updating and reconciling its functionalities. Even though blockchain has been widely referenced alongside a digital currency called Bitcoin, the two technologies are not synonymous. In essence, Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency while blockchain is an online ledger system used for tracking the digital currency's transfers.

The technology has the potential of recording and accessing an unlimited number of datasets. Meaning, several blockchain users can add blocks simultaneously, regardless of their locations - provided they have stable internet connectivity. Being able to add transactions from anywhere using blockchain technology eliminates the need for middlemen during order fulfillment. Every block has a hash code, and once the added transactions have been approved and authenticated through a mining process, they're linked together in a chain.

Blockchain is incorruptible

Most of us often fret that the sensitive data we store across several servers can be corrupted or tampered with.Blockchain technology is not only transparent, but a safe way of storing related datasets online.

Furthermore, the data can't be hacked because it isn't stored in one central location. Instead, it uses a cryptography key to encrypt all stored data. In addition, the added transactions are linked, and thus an alteration cannot be affected without altering the subsequent blocks and eventually the entire chain.

Applications of blockchain technology

Finance:

We’ve all heard about the impact of blockchain technology in the financial sector.

Brand support and client dedication are very significant variables in any business model regardless of its size and administrations offered. Studies have concluded that client faithfulness is a force to be reckoned within the development rate of various business foundations. Since benefit is the objective in every business, it's vital to collaborate on the rate of support from administrations and client dedication for a business to succeed. Financial specialists are, therefore, focused on accomplishing a decent client dedication that will prompt the building of deals and benefits through complimentary gifts and loyalty and cashback programs.

Blockchain technology is a gift to the modern financial specialists focused on synchronizing client devotion systems in order to extend the operational base of a business, and give clients better choices in the current innovative virtual markets.

Healthcare:

With blockchain technology, you will not have to worry about the safety of your sensitive personal data that is stored in a healthcare facility. The technology will also eliminate the tiring process of entering the same data on different forms for different departments in the same hospital.

Education:

Higher learning institutions, such as universities, will be able to fight fraud by sharing linked information and credentials, such as transcripts and accreditations, efficiently in a transparent manner.