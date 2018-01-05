An Insightful Interview with Blockchain Professional, Laurent Nguyen

By all available indications, Cryptocurrency has enlarged into billions of dollars market, which continues to expand exponentially. Recent developments in the crypto-world have increased speculations and raised eyebrows from all and sundry. Digital currencies, otherwise regarded as cryptocurrencies, used to be a thing peculiar to those who understand computer deeply. However, the trend is the far changing direction.

The cryptocurrencies environment has grown into an avenue for professionals to share diverse orientations. Imagine the involvement of bigwig companies like KPMG, Microsoft, Deloitte, and many other finance-related organisations pledging to get digital currencies to engage their customers. Many of us have heard of Bitcoin, Ethereum among other currencies, but do not know what it is.

What is that blockchain, what is that cryptocurrency? It is not hard to define. Today, I have staged an exhilarating interview with Laurent Nguyen; he’s the Chief Strategy Officer of EZPos, a well-grounded cloud-based Point of Sale (POS) systems provider with customers cutting across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Laurent Nguyen

If you have interest in getting full information about cryptocurrency, be you a prospective investor or in need of education on the latest trend of crypto, this interview is definitely for you. Let’s go!

Question #1: As A Blockchain Expert, Can You Give Us An Insight On Blockchain?

Laurent: There is nothing much about blockchain until recently. The safety-conscious nature of blockchain is giving the idea opportunities over all other 21st century innovations. Analysts from all nooks and crannies are primarily of the opinion that blockchain cannot be affected by malicious element, hacked or hindered as noticed in the previous technology.

If you are an ardent observer of crypto, from e-commerce to auditing, engineering to accounting, you will notice that the ripples that blockchain is creating weighed beyond our expectations. The growth of this community is beyond our ratiocinations. That is why the growth of blockchain is increasingly beyond speculations. I tell you, imagine what happened to Bitcoin recently, at the end of last year, especially. Beyond that, the growth is still going to be superb this year.

Question #2: Few Days Back Mark Zuckerberg Thought Of Going Deeper Into Cryptocurrency This Year. What Do You Think About That?

Laurent: I said it that cryptocurrency has come to stay, this is the reason respected-investors are joining forces to make the arena better. Nothing comes without negative sides. This year, professionals are keen on working more on the negative side and proffering solutions to what appears as problems.

That Mark Zuckerberg is coming into the crypto-world is a blessing. It is going to create more room for opportunities in the environment. Companies, big and large are eyeing crypto, this is the more reason the community keeps expanding.

Question #3: What Are Your Advice For Those Who Intend To Join The Crypto World?

Laurent: I do tell newcomers to start small. They need not invest all their savings on cryptocurrencies. As rewarding and engaging as this space is, one needs not jump into investing all without keeping something for personal upkeep. Researching, taking time to understand one coin before jumping to another saves one of agony. When you have a token, rather than waste it on frivolities, why not on cryptocurrency?

As a to-be investor, you can find cryptocurrency meetups around you. Get full information from Google, research and ask questions on grey areas. You can as well leverage on YouTube; the platform has available information that can change your perception of cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, don’t rush into ICO, it is not a game of number. Look closely before venturing into investing. This technology is still fresh, however, the earlier, the better.

Question #4: What Do You Think About Cryptocurrency? What Makes You Enthusiastic About It?

Laurent: The fact that crypto is security-conscious, and does not require any middleman, be it banking or government permission makes it exciting. The idea is a revolution in financial industry and technology at large. It curtails unnecessary embargo on financial dealings by governments. That makes it exciting.

In the medieval period, it was Seashell, then it jumped to coin, and now crypto coin is making another wave.

As to where cryptocurrency is going, we need not think otherwise. We saw what played out last year. It was beyond our expectation. In fact, some experts are still in shock. Crypto is a game changer, and it has come to stay. Soon, people will start preferring holding a crypto coins to holding money in dollars. When that happens, the said revolution has come.

Let me add this to it, don’t be flabbergasted when crypto market skyrockets. I would not be surprised if Crypto coins successfully have trillions of dollars market force in few years to come. It is not a wish; it is an unravelling possibility.

Question #5: How Do You See Blockchain Technology Growing In The Next Few Years?

Laurent: Blockchain will create ripples in all areas. I have said it times without number that the effect is going to be felt every corner of the world. Let me point you to some latest developments that are not imagined even some ten years back.

Today, it is not my imagination. Financial industries are going to blockchain technology. Even innovations affiliated to blockchain are been deployed in voting, accounting, entertainment, education among other areas.

The reason behind all these is decentralisation. It is new to people and at the same time creating wonders. Before this year ends, we will see an increasing price of coins; nearly all industries will go for blockchain. While this community may be full of junks in the name of ICO, there still will be increasing development beyond what we witnessed in the past.