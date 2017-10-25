How one up-and-coming creative photographer and music video director from the Bay Area is creating his own lane and making a name for himself in the music industry. Hear his story of how he unknowingly stumbled upon his passion for visual arts and how he is living out his purpose and passion every single day.

Hi Anshil! Thank you so much for allowing me to interview you about your entrepreneurial journey. I can tell that you are an ambitious Millennial on a mission to make an impact in the world. Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the visual field.

I’m 23, a Bay Area Native and I’m a photographer/music video director. It’s funny how I got into cameras. When I was younger, I wanted to be able to draw very well but my sketches never turned out even mildly legible. As a freshman in high school, I opted to take a digital photo class as an elective to finish my fine arts requirement. I enjoyed it, but didn’t do well.

During my junior year my auntie bought one of the first popular sony DSLR’s. Of course she had no idea how to use it. She called me for help, so I borrowed it to figure out how to use it and instantly fell in love. I just didn’t realize at the time that I could create a business out of my passion for photography.

After shooting a few marketing advertisements and music videos, I finally found my place on what I can offer through my lens.

Wow! I love how you stumbled upon your true passion by taking a digital photo class and then how your aunt bought a camera that you instantly fell in love with using. Life is funny that way. What were the biggest initial hurdles to building your business and how did you overcome them?

I’d say getting my foot in the door. For a long while I shot for companies or music artists that didn’t quite have the spark. Often times, it didn’t satisfy my creative urges as I knew this wasn’t what I wanted to do. I started to venture out to rappers or companies that I actually gain inspiration from and when we collaborate it ends up being a situation where both parties grow.

I think that’s important; constant growth. You need to be around and work with the right people in order to grow. Staying stagnant never helps. A check is always nice, doing a job that you can be proud of is much more fulfilling.

Another hurdle I’d say was the lack of support I initially had from my inner circle. When we create things, we want some sort of reassurance from our peers that we are doing great. Not because it boosts your ego, but because you need that acceptance to know you’re doing the right thing.

I’ve never been the most popular kid out of the bunch, therefore I sometimes felt shorted by my community. If someone else did something that was low quality or had poor visuals, they’d still get all the praise. Meanwhile, I wouldn’t receive a single text message of encouragement or praise for my projects. Now, I can’t get people that I haven’t talked to for years to stop texting me (laughs). For a long time, the politics of ‘social status’ bugged me.

Now I realize I’ve always had the supportive community I needed in the people networked with all along. As well as those who hired me for my creative work. And for that I am thankful.

I totally agree. It’s important to surround yourself with positive people who are going to lift you up and support your journey. People that only show up when you are doing good were never true friends to begin with. The universe will always send the right people into your life at the moments that you need them. How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Waking up in the morning with a purpose I am fired up about is very fulfilling. Knowing that I can help other people by satisfying my own passion to put out creative work is amazing. I’m not selling something tangible like an item of clothing. I’m selling an experience and opportunity to capture someone’s talent on camera.

When I finish a gig and it went great, that’s when I feel successful. Work doesn’t feel like work to me. I feel like I’ve contributed and collaborated with a special group of people to bring something unique to the world.

I love that you are so passionate about your craft. Work shouldn’t feel like work if you love what you do. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to your industry?

First and foremost, be authentic. I can’t stress that enough. There are a lot of talented people in this world that just don’t know how to be themselves. I know it’s difficult, but people can sense if you can’t walk your talk. People don’t appreciate you trying to relate to them if it doesn’t come from a genuine place. I see people self destruct from an identity crisis at least once a month just because they aren’t comfortable with who they are.

Second is sacrifice. It’s important to understand that if you’d like to create something special now is the time to cut the distractions. Cut the people that aren’t doing anything with their lives out of your life. Set an example, don’t be a trend. Socializing, playing video games, lazing around, drinking; all this can wait. Sacrifice everything.

Lastly, don’t kid yourself. I’ve had shoots where I haven’t done the best job. I’ve made errors. It’s important to own up to your mistakes and learn from them. If you know you’re not playing at a high level, recognize it and adjust. The worst thing I’ve seen people do is convince themselves that they’re the best in their respective medium when in reality they aren’t scratching the surface.

That’s great advice Anshil. How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

I’m literally willing to stay up all day and night to get the job done. I’m willing to go places nobody else will. I don’t have a problem with it. I don’t judge. I don’t get intimidated. I respect every opinion. I’m patient. I don’t expect to be given anything, I expect to earn it. I don’t change who I am to satisfy other people.

I give everyone 100% of me without sugar coating the truth. Sometimes this approach leads to differing visions, but by getting my voice out, we can problem solve together. It’s not my way or the highway, it’s about collaboration. I don’t have a big ego and think that’s why I’m easygoing when it comes time to work.

You have a great work ethic and positive outlook on collaboration. A great lesson to learn at the early stages of your career. You mentioned earlier that you didn’t always get support from your inner circle. How did you deal with push back from family or friends concerning your entrepreneurial pursuits?

Funny story, when I was way younger first starting to learn how to create visuals my cousin that I hardly talked to shared his ‘photography’ with me. I reversed image searched his pictures, because they didn’t look right in terms of ratios. It turns out that he didn’t take almost all of them. I didn’t even tell him I knew, I just let him enjoy his smug moment.

I come from a pretty hardworking traditional Indian family. Naturally, people were opposed because some of them are closed minded. The thought of starting a creative agency where marketing/photography/music videos/advertisements could be combined and offered as services was an idea that sounded absurd to them.

Thankfully my immediate family and two of my cousins have been very supportive, everyone else I don’t really consider there opinions anymore. They can push back, I’m just not listening unless they have constructive comments or positive statements.

The few friends that did take an interest to my career choice always did encourage me to do my best and I’m thankful for that.

I’m glad to hear that you’ve learned how to set boundaries with those who didn’t support your goals and vision for your life. What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

Working with the right people. I’m inspired by a lot of creative celebrity minds, but the only people that I would say I’m inspired most to be around are the people I work with on a day to day basis. A big thank you to very talented rappers K.E.L.L.S., White Dave, Clif Soulo, Trey Coastal and the start-ups/companies that have allowed me to collaborate. Being in the right room with talented people can really trend a business into positive trajectory.

Anshil, thank you for the opportunity to share your journey with my readers. Best of luck to you with your future endeavors! Please share how you can be reached.