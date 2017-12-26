This is an interview with Dr. Rick Wallace of the Odyssey Project which was conducted via email.

DWO: A lot of your work is focused specifically on the psychological issues that African people face. This is something that I have done a lot of research on myself. What led you to focus on this area?

RW: I have always been interested in human behaviors, and you cannot address human behavior without developing a lucid perspicacity of the human mind and the manner in which it influences the thoughts, habits, and behavior of a person or group. In 1985, while I was still in high school, I came upon a Phil Donahue Show in which a Black woman was intelligently and elegantly explaining her theory of race conflict and she was more than holding her own. That woman was Dr. Francis Cress Welsing and her theory was the Cress Theory of Color Confrontation. She would inspire me to pursue psychology, and she also ignited a passion for understanding the enigmatic issues that my people face daily.

Through following Dr. Welsing, I was sequentially introduced to Neely Fuller Jr., Dr. John Henrik Clarke, Dr. Yosef Ben Yochanan, Dr. Claud Anderson, Dr. Amos Wilson (one of my favorite and most endeared), Dr. Na'im Akbar, and from there the list just continued to grow. I like to think of myself as standing on the shoulders of my elders and ancestors in order to reach heights previously unattainable.

DWO: How much of a role has your own life experiences played in the work that you are doing?

RW: A lot of what it is directly connected to the work I do now, although I did not initially realize it. I was reared by my great-grandparents and never knew my father. I knew of him, but the first time I actually saw him was at his funeral. I would be encouraged by my high school journalism teacher to write an article on absentee fatherhood to help me confront some of the feelings I was having. The article that I wrote was “The Invisible Father.” The research and work on that article in the 11th grade would lead to my first book: The Invisible Father: Reversing the Curse of a Fatherless Generation. So, my personal experiences had a major influence on my passion for writing.

I was reared by a great-grandmother who owned her own beauty salon and a grandfather who was the only Black master-welder at Dresser-Clarke, an oil rig building company. He also owned his own janitorial and landscaping company. This allowed me to see life through a slightly different paradigm that most of the kids who grew up in my neighborhood --- most of which lived at or significantly below the poverty line.

My great-grandparents, who were legally my parents (they adopted me at the age of two), were also great servants who gave to those who were less fortunate, so I had that passion for giving set ablaze early in my life.

DWO: Who have been some of the greatest influences on your work?

RW: Dr. John Henrik Clarke, Dr. Amos Wilson, Frantz Fanon, Carter G. Woodson, Dr. Na'im Akbar, Dr. Francis Cress Welsing, Dr. Joy DeGruy, Dr. Howard Stevenson, The Honorable Marcus Garvey, and Malcolm X.

DWO: Why did you found the Odyssey Project and what type of work is the Odyssey Project engaged in?

RW: The Odyssey Project evolved out of one of my previous companies, Odyssey Entertainment. I often tell people that I meet that the first half of my life was about me, but the second half of my life will be about leaving a legacy that will speak of me long after I am gone. The Odyssey Project is one of the greatest representations of that extreme paradigm shift in my life.

The organization is used to facilitate multitudinous functions within the Black collective and inner-city communities, including the Black Men Lead initiative, which is a rite of passage program designed to help properly racially socialize Black males (something that has been directly linked to reducing inner-city violence, drop-out rates, incarceration, and other irresponsible and self-destructive behaviors.).

There is the Music is Life program that is designed to teach each and every child how to read music and play at least one instrument. The benefits of learning music are multitudinous, including increased focus, increased confidence, and self-esteem, expanded creative capacity, and more.

We also have the Black Community Empowerment initiative, which includes free financial literacy courses, family and couples counseling, and more.

We also function as a think tank to address the enigmatic issues that plague the Black collective on a large scale. We have created a comprehensive blueprint that outlines the A-Z of Black empowerment. We have developed the Black Code of Conduct, which outlines the standards by which we engage one another. There is so much more. I have personally conducted nearly 70,000 hours of research into the Black dilemma, and while all of it has been self-funded, I have used The Odyssey Project as the conduit through which seek, discover, disseminate my findings.

DWO: Other than the Odyssey Project what are some of the other programs that you have developed or been involved in?

RW: Far too many to mention here, but I am the Founder and CEO of the Visionetics Institute, which is a company that focuses on helping people make life-altering changes in their life that open up their world of possibilities at phenomenal levels. I also run a holistic fitness and wellness company called Master Fitness 21 and a PR & Marketing firm called Odyssey Media Group International. I also teach the fundamentals of wealth building and entrepreneurship.

DWO: You recently published your 19th book, Born in Captivity. Could you explain what that book is about and what led you to write it?

RW: Born in Captivity: Psychopathology as a Legacy of Slavery is the culmination of a 68-plus thousand hours of research and experiential observation compressed to address one of the greatest fallacies of African people --- psychopathologies that are so pervasive that they are viewed as a part of a historical and inherent culture. I call this phenomenon the Legacy of Slavery. Basically, we must view slavery as arguably the most singular expanded traumatic event in history --- subsequently acknowledging that this perpetual event caused deep emotional, psychological, spiritual and physical wounds that were passed down as multigenerational trauma. Whether through mechanism identified in social learning theory, the cascade of reinjury episodes that resulted in complex trauma (more severe than PTSD).

We also must acknowledge that as a collective we have never been treated for our traumatic experiences and that our traumatic experiences continue in a variety of ways. We have not been given the proper environment in which to experience holistic healing, but we are expected to behave and perform as if none of this exists. There is an African proverb that says, "If there is no enemy on the inside, the enemy on the outside can do us no harm.” Yes, Racism and White Supremacy are real and the mechanisms and machinations designed and used against us by this racial caste system are formidable; however, it is the long list of psychopathologies that have become a natural part of our existence --- driving our behavior --- almost driving a type of compliance to exogenous forces that prove hostile.

DWO: Based on your observations, what do you think are some of the most important issues facing African Americans today and what should we be doing to address those issues?

RW: By far, the disintegration of the Black family nucleus is at the top of the list. It is through the family nucleus that we learn and develop our values, interests, and principles. When our youth are properly socialized within a healthy family structure, we will not have to preach Black love, Black group economics, filial responsibility, protecting our women and children, respecting our elders, investing instead of consumerism, and the list goes on. Without the proper family structure, our children will be left to attempt to define themselves --- often looking to the wrong sources to discover their identity.