An Interview with Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess

Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater is a busy guy. Apart from his “day job”, the classically trained Julliard pianist has done plenty of solo and side projects. And the technophile runs Wizdom Music , maker of fascinating music apps.

I had a chance to catch up again with him during a break from his band’s worldwide tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Images and Words. We talked about the band, collaboration Light Becomes Day, and his forthcoming gig at Stanford University as an artist in residence.