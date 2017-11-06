An Interview with Grammy Winner Thelma Houston

“Music is the language that can be understood by everyone.”

I had the pleasure to interview Thelma Houston. Thelma is an American singer and actress. She scored a number-one hit in 1977 with her recording of "Don't Leave Me This Way", which won the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

My "backstory" very briefly is I was born and raised in Mississippi and started singing at age 3 in the children's choir and various programs at our church. At the age of 10 my family moved to Long Beach Calif where I continued singing in church and in my school glee clubs and A Cappella choir and Madrigal groups and begin my recording career singing gospel with the Art Reynolds Singers of Long Beach in 1965. I recorded on Capitol records ABC Dunhill, and Motown records where I had a big hit in 1976 called 'Don't Leave Me This Way" it was number 1 in USA and many countries, winning a Grammy Award. I continue to record and perform internationally after more than 50 years and I still love it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

What I find most interesting about the music industry is how international it is, and how music is the language that can be understood by everyone.

Who are some of the most interesting people you've met in the course of your career?

I have had the honor of meeting Pope John, President and Mrs. Carter, President George H W Bush, Eric Holder, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington, James Baldwin, Huey Newton, Maya Angelou, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, The Temptations Smokey Robinson, Mary Wilson, Kool and the Gang, KC and the Sunshine Band, Village People, Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor and many, many more.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

One of the projects I'm working on now is writing my autobiography.

Which figure in history inspires you most?

The person I'm most inspired by in history is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His courage and faith and belief in the goodness of people to create change is un-paralleled.

Who do you aspire to be like one day?

I aspire to be a better person each day and some days it's more of a struggle than others.

What are you most grateful for?

I'm so grateful to have been blessed to have a career that I truly love that I believe whenever I can use my voice to raise up, motivate and inspire others to do so it is my duty.

Is there a person in the world who you would like to have breakfast or lunch with?