An Intimate Evening with Mario Frangoulis in Montreal”

Yesterday evening, Mario Frangoulis captivated his audience at Place-des-Arts’ Theatre Maisonneuve with his powerful voice and his rich personality. Having selected songs that have marked his thirty-year career on the international and Greek music scene, from Manos Hatzidakis to Lucio Dalla to the musicals in which he starred, Frangoulis shared memories that "still burn in his soul” with his audience.

With his renowned voice, he was able to connect with his listeners who never ceased applauding and who were deeply touched, exiting in tears after three encores. Last night, Mario Frangoulis confirmed the adoration of his fans in his beloved Montreal as he pulled at their most sensitive strings in a concert full of pain and hope.

-Why, then, “An Intimate Evening?”

“An Intimate Evening" is the title of the concert and I chose it because I wanted it to be a more personal, more intimate show. It is something which I had not tried before with the selection of the songs being much more personal. The idea being that the audience would get to know me through the songs, the choices of the songs and the story behind the decision to travel a more serious road of music.”

-How did it all start for you some 30 years ago?

"At the age of 11, I made my first little record, singing the role of Issachar in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.” Shortly afterwards, I performed in Mikis Theodorakis' “Axion Esti,” where I sang the role of the folk singer in a performance that won first prize in the best choir competition.

In February 1988, I was awarded the Maria Callas Scholarship and, a few months later, I auditioned for the role of Marius, the young protagonist in "Les Misérables." Having finished drama school and attended three to four months of classical and German lessons, the answer came that I had been selected for the part. Thus, in December 1988, I was blessed to make my first professional appearance in one of the most successful musicals of London’s West End.

After the end of my performances in “Les Miserables,” in December of 1989, I went to Italy to attend the Verdi Academy in Busseto, the birthplace of the composer, with the famous tenor, Carlo Bergonzi. Once there, I met another top tenor, Alfredo Kraus, whom I asked to teach me the details of his legendary technique.“

-After a career with the famed London musicals why did you return to Greece?

“My aunt Loula fell ill and, so, I found myself in the theater of Karolos Koun, invited by director Giorgos Lazanis to sing in Kurt Weil’s/Bertolt Brecht’s “Happy End.” It was the ultimate artistic experience. Since then, following my instincts, I turned to a mode that Andrea Bocelli embodied, this crossover between opera and ballad.”

-Is there good and bad music?

“No, there is no good and bad music. For me, music embraces verse, a song without a verse is like a child without parents. Mikis Theodorakis could never become epic without the poetry of Elytis nor could Manos Hatzidakis become lyric without the poetry of Gatsos.”

-And what is it that makes you move forward?

"It's the freedom that music gives. Music is like a sea of ​​love. Sometimes the trip is tumultuous and sometimes it is calm. But, that which counts is the journey, not the destination, as Cavafy says in his masterpiece, “Ithaca.”

-How did this “world” concert come about? From “down under,” in Sydney, to up here, from west to east and all around?

“I am an ambassador for the “Horatio Alger Foundation” which grants scholarships to high-achieving but financially challenged children from all over the world, enabling them to study at major American universities. The foundation is the sponsor of this tour and I honour their goal “that children can conquer their dream.”

-You have been identified with the song "The Child Himself” which you seem to interpret as if you have lived the lyrics?

“I am the words of the song. The child who felt the abandonment of his parents, trying to sing in order to attract the attention of those around so as not to be left alone againI It is the verse "to hide there from life when I am absent” which has guided me. And, of course, I feel great gratitude for all the love I have received from my aunt, Loula, the pillar of my life."

- What about the crisis in Greece? Is original music being produced as a result or has everyone been silenced?