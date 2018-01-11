An Open Letter To Dylan Farrow From A Fellow Adoptee and Childhood Sexual Abuse Survivor

Dear Dylan,

I originally published an open letter to you a month ago, however, I unpublished it because I felt overwhelming fear and shame. I am sorry. It is because of this burden of fear and shame that survivors/victims stay quiet and this has to change. My amended letter follows.

As an adopted person and survivor I am writing in response to your letters (and I follow your Tweets) and to tell you that many in my adoptee community believe you. Personally, and as an adoptee, I boycotted Woody Allen movies many years ago when he married your adopted sister. I am not sure if that will carry much weight and as a member of the general public I do not have the power of celebrity or many resources to make a grand gesture but I do have this blog and a strong sense of social justice. Additionally, and at the end of the day, we are all people who are connected through our collective experience of being sexually abused.

Being adopted, at least for me, has added that extra layer of complexity to the tumultuous emotions that I have experienced as a function of being sexually abused. I have always feared rejection and secrecy went hand in glove with adoption when I was growing up. Even as I write this my hands are quite literally shaking with emotion and I have those all too familiar butterflies in my stomach and I feel incredibly vulnerable. I was too embarrassed and scared to tell my adoptive parents when I was sexually abused. I remember feeling confused and overwhelming shame. That sense of fear and shame has never left my side. The shadows of my tormentors are my lifelong companions - there is no escape.

However, I am not writing this letter to just talk about my experience but to let you know that other adopted people, like myself, hear you, see you, we stand with you in solidarity. I feel a gut wrenching righteous anger for you and at the way your voice has been ignored by some. Perhaps I am experiencing an element of transference but seeing you pursue this has been inspirational.

I have watched the #MeToo revolution and hope that this meant that some perpetrators are no longer able to hide behind a machine that once protected them. Brave women and men have come forward to testify to their accounts of abuse at the hands of powerful people. It was victorious to watch and as you say it’s a revolution! It was a watershed moment and it helps foster a sense for people who have been sexually abused, and who like me have felt invisible, that there is hope. I can salvage some small sense of vicarious justice by seeing a community of people band together to demand a voice, to be seen and to pursue justice.

Yet, the question remains, why have your allegations ostensibly been ignored? I can’t imagine what it has been like for you to endure seeing your allegations cast aside by powerful people. How can this be so? Where is the justice? It appears that in the past, Hollywood was a toxic environment that enabled (and rewarded) predators to thrive and their victims silenced – these predators become the untouchables. That is perhaps until now....

I have recently seen a growing number of high profile people stand with you and support you. As a powerless bystander, I can only sit back and watch and hope that #TIMESUP is an inclusive movement that continues to gain momentum and effect real change. The one universal truth I I know is that it's important to be heard, seen, believed and to have the means to access appropriate support services.

Personally, I can’t even remember the name of my predators (I was only about 5 the first time I was abused) but the imprint of their abuse is forever etched into my psyche. I live with the torment – It’s too late for me to get justice but it’s not too late for you and others! I hope that a growing body of people read both your open letters, and take note where you also call out others on their hypocrisy.

Finally, and in the words of Arundhati Roy “There's really no such thing as the 'voiceless'. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard.”

Dylan, I stand with you. Thank you for your unwavering commitment and courage. #IStandWithDylanFarrow

