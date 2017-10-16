An Open Letter to Mayim Bialik

Actress Mayim Bialik ignited controversy over the weekend with her New York Times op-ed "Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein's World." This is my letter to her.

Dear Mayim,

You had good intentions, I'm sure. Or at least you believe you do. I've read your response to the backlash and it's clear you've cast yourself the victim in this scenario. But you should be asking yourself why you're embroiled in this mess at all.

By your own admission, you've never been sexually harassed or assaulted. Setting aside the mess of internalized misogyny that is the contents of your op-ed for a moment, I wonder why you entered the fray at all.

What made you think your voice needed to be centered? What led you to believe that you could speak for anyone when you admit you know nothing about it?

You've cloaked yourself in feminism, but there is nothing feminist about your op-ed. There is nothing feminist about centering yourself when you're neither a victim nor a perpetrator. All I see is hubris.

But regardless of whether you had anything worth saying (you didn't), you penned that op-ed. Your words are out there, and on a massive platform where millions of women and girls will read them. You resent being held accountable for them, but they're your words. Own them.

I understand what it feels like to be overlooked and told you're not pretty enough. I, too, grew up feeling less than, and I was lucky enough not to have those insecurities fueled by the Hollywood system. It must've been incredibly difficult to read harsh criticisms of your looks in the press. But that doesn't excuse your behavior here and now. You're an adult. Your words have power — the same power the words used against you once had.

You owe it to victims of sexual violence to be thoughtful. You owe it to them to avoid even the hint of victim-blaming. But you didn't do that. You lashed out with self-congratulation and implied — under only the slightest of veils — that the women who were assaulted brought it upon themselves. Had they only been less attractive, less focused on their looks, more modest in their manner and dress. If only, if only, if only.

You call these words "practicalities." You insist that women shouldn't have to change their behavior to avoid attacks, while priding yourself on avoiding them yourself. You say the right things, briefly, but it's clear that there's an angry child inside you who is finally getting her revenge on the pretty girls.

These are words of internalized misogyny, not feminism.

A few days before you penned that op-ed, you made a video about your own sons. In that video, you discuss how they will never end up like Weinstein. Again, you congratulate yourself for avoiding the pitfalls of systemic misogyny. But Mayim, your sons are only 9 and 12. They've only dipped their toes into this swimming pool. Talk to me again about what great sons you've raised when they're in high school, listening to locker room talk and hearing girls called sluts by their friends. Tell me again what feminist boys you've raised when they're encouraged to pressure a girl into sex by their buddies.

I believe that raising good men is important to you. It's important to most of us. But no matter what you believe about your parenting, your sons are being raised in the same culture of misogyny that makes you feel less than when you're not sexualized. When you're not the target of the male gaze. You didn't escape intact and neither will they. Especially when you're raising them to believe that, sure, it's important to respect women — but sometimes those women bring it on themselves. Just a little bit.

The truth is, Mayim, you're raising boys like everyone else’s boys. Your boys will be exposed to systemic misogyny and rape culture. Your boys will look to you for advice, but mostly they will watch how their friends behave. You aren't in control of your sons anymore, and they will grow into men who've absorbed the same misogyny you have. All you can do is your best, and hope they find their way.

But in the meantime, the one person you can control is yourself. Instead of lashing out and casting yourself as a victim, you can listen to women. You can believe their lived experiences. You can hear them when they tell you they were little girls, ugly, wearing sweatpants and none of it mattered because sexual assault is about power, not sex.