My dear sister. As I prepare to birth my third child my mind is drawn back to the basics of labour. Not the basics of anatomy or what physically happens as a your child descends into this world, but the primal instinctive basics. The ones not always taught at classes or in the usual pregnancy books we all read.

The information around birthing your baby can be a vortex of opinions, statistics and other's experiences that all have their place in your research journey, but it can all be incredibly intimidating. I was at a loss whilte I desperately searched my mind for treasured wisdom I wanted to impart to you, as you make this journey for the first time yourself. I did not want to be another opinion thrown in your face, or another one spouting off my thoughts as if they were more important than another mother's. Because they are not. And the way one mother births is not better or worse than another. But one thing can make this experience better or worse, and it is this piece of knowledge that I have gained from my two labours, as well as those I have attended as a doula, that my heart wants to express to you. I find myself focusing in on this one truth for my own personal preparation, even with my third baby.

The path of birthing our children does not always begin exactly as we plan and therefore does not always end as we desire. A planned caesarean may end as a surprise speedy labour resulting in a baby born en route to the hospital. A planned unmedicated home birth may require interventions making a transfer to the hospital necessary. But these changes in birth goals are not usually what upset mothers. We realize birth needs to be respected, listened to and observed as we are not in control of every action our bodies and babies take during this time. It is however upsetting, and possibly traumatic, when these changes feel forced, coerced or unexplained and we mothers feel our reasonable desires are patronized or are completely ignored altogether. Sadly, I have both read and heard first hand of these birth trauma events.

And this is the only thing I wish to give you. The encouragement to own your birth. To not accept every idea offered by any caregiver or friend as a must-do. To ask questions, research and be proud of your body that is growing your child and trust yourself to birth this baby. Women have been birthing for as long as we have been on this earth and the human race has never died out, trust your instincts and take control of this journey that will impact the rest of your life.

You may very well make different decisions both leading up to your labour and during your delivery than I will, hey we already have! And that my dear sister is expected, it is ok...as long as you feel YOU are the one calling those shots. As long as you feel listened to, empowered and encouraged to make the decisions for your birth and your baby. Your caregiver does not birth your child, your support team does not birth your child, YOU do. And you are capable of deciding how you wish to birth, what decisions you will make when choices arise, and it is these moments you will remember after the labour pains have been dulled from your mind.

You will remember if you felt honoured. You will remember if you felt in control of what was happening to your body. You will remember if you were given the respect as a capable human being to make an informed choice. You will remember feeling proud and satisfied, even if you did not birth according to your plan A.

My dear sister. You can do this. You can birth your baby. And my hope is that you feel empowered to own this baby's entrance into the world and raise your voice loud enough to be heard over anyone who tries to take away your power.

No matter how you choose to birth, make it your journey, because it is, and it will change your life my dear <3

Love,

your sister