An Open Letter To President Trump (Or Any Other Interested Policy Maker)...An Actual Solution To The Opioid Crisis

To: President Trump Date: 1/11/18 Subject: Ending the overdose epidemic

Dear President Trump, As you know the news around the epidemic is endless. Constant media specials demanding government response and a plan of action. Millions of dollars allocated and millions more on the table. It must get exhausting hearing this stuff. I believe that government officials want to help. I believe you want to help. I don't think anyone enjoys seeing the death rate climb year over year.

Every other day another “committee” puts out an in-depth study of the problem. Your committee did a thorough job with The President's Commission on Opioids Report . However, if we are honest all other “committees” basically rehash all this same information. Unfortunately they also rehash all the same solutions. In addition, there are high profile advocacy organizations (which I personally admire and love) rightly confronting the lack of evidenced based practice in private treatment sector. For example, see Shatterproof CEO Gary Mendell.

The demand for more evidenced based treatment beds. The debate around medication assisted treatment. The cry for “prevention” in schools. The push for prescription monitoring programs and changes in prescribing practices. It is all the same. Of course increased detox beds are necessary. Of course increased access to medication assisted treatment is overdue. Of course we want to prevent future generations from becoming addicted, however, please note we have an entire generation dying off right now. And of course we want to eliminate diversion.

My intention with this letter is to point out in very simple terms that these recommendations (if ever implemented) will make minimal impact in terms of addressing the issue in the here and now. They may help down the road. But in the near term, the death rate will continue to rise. And there are 2 main reasons for this reality: 1) increased access to treatment alone (evidenced based or otherwise) is really just a band aid and does not confront the actual and immediate problem in front of us RIGHT NOW. 2) that actual problem is lack of engagement and retention in services. People with this chronic condition rarely seek help and even when they do they rarely follow thru on treatment recommendations. Obviously, treatment needs to be available when the person is ready. But what we really need to do is get more people ready and keep more people engaged.

In addition, the addiction treatment reimbursement system is an incredibly complex beast. It is almost impossible to make sweeping changes. The actual implementation of committee recommendations is likely to be a time consuming arduous task. There is little incentive for our traditional providers to change when it may mean going out of business.

Therefore, since we know it is a chronic condition characterized by lack of treatment engagement and non-adherence and we know that we need an exceedingly simple plan due to the complexity of the system, I propose the following solution:

Provide funding for a new addition to the behavioral health continuum. This professional staff person would be known as ASSERTIVE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SPECIALISTS. More importantly, the vendor or service provider for these ACE Specialists MUST BE INDEPENDENT RECOVERY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS. This could be accomplished using a capitated reimbursement model. Contract with recovery community organizations which are approved by the Council on the Accreditation of Peer Recovery Support Services (CAPRSS). CAPRSS represents the gold standard for recovery community organizations. These approved recovery centers could target specific catchment areas. Due to the complex state by state protocols of Medicaid and Medicare and the equally complex “block grant allocation system”, I would recommend you put pressure on commercial insurance to be the incubator for this pilot. Or perhaps simply re-allocate health and human service dollars. I’m sure there are reinvestment dollars within the system as this is not an expensive proposition. This protocol would not be taking anything away from the current provider network. Rather it would be adding a very specific skill set to the work flow.

Independent recovery community organizations, as the name suggests, are not tied to a treatment center, a clinical system or a government provider. The independence of the organization allows for innovation that would otherwise be stifled within the confines of a larger "treatment provider". This is not to say the treatment provider is "bad" or "doing something wrong". It is just impossible to fit breakthrough technology into an existing system. The unique edges of the innovation will get "rubbed off" as the approach is pigeon-holed into the policies, procedures, regulations, routines, traditions and culture of the treatment organization.

In all areas of healthcare we have "specialists". We know this has contributed to great breakthroughs and improved outcomes. Specialization allows for greater expertise. Why don't we do the same thing in the recovery continuum? ASSERTIVE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SPECIALISTS are the answer. Independent recovery community organizations could provide the engagement and post treatment follow through much more effectively than any treatment provider. Why? Because our system and organizational culture allows us to move more freely. The organic, community based, entrepreneurial spirit of the center allows us to solve the countless problems and barrier that arise during the journey. We could GUARANTEE improved follow through on after-care planning.

Mr President, we need you to facilitate the funding of this transformational initiative by allocating $2.5 million a year for the next 5 years to the premier recovery community organization in the nation: FAVOR GREENVILLE. This will allow us to serve as a pilot for Assertive Community Engagement on a regional level.

Two options to make this happen immediately:

1) Convene a work-group of the top 10 commercial insurance providers and influence them to contribute to a “pilot project” fund. They are making billions. They have a moral responsibility to reinvest in the country. Its the patriotic thing to do.

2) Sign an executive order today that allocates $2.5 million a year for 5 years via reinvestment dollars or other government sources.

Make it a pay for performance model. If we don’t deliver on the agreed upon deliverables, we will pay the money back.

I know you have the power to make either one of these happen. I look forward to our work together on this pilot. As you know, non-traditional, bold, crazy ideas sometimes lead to amazing unforeseen results. Forego these never-ending committee meetings and put some boots on the ground.

I will await word from you or your designee...