Josh Rivers, Contributor
Building communities and networks that support and celebrate queer people and culture.

An Open Letter to Queer Youth on National Coming Out Day

10/11/2017 06:51 am ET
Peter Fingleton

I remember feeling so completely forsaken, praying to God to make me normal, to stop these feelings, to give me a break. I remember going to church, poring through the Bible, memorising verses, raising my hands in praise, begging: I don't want to be gay.

I remember falling in love with him, passing notes through our lockers, secret after-school rendezvous. I remember fumbling around feverishly, feeling safe when he wrapped his arms around me and wanting so desperately for those moments to last forever.

I remember telling my mum and her absolute lack of surprise, her cooing affirmation that it would all be okay. I remember a tense car ride with my dad, the tears of my step-mum, the protestations that life would be harder, but that I was loved.

I remember picking a fight with my dad, him balling his fists in rage, "Don't put words in my mouth." I remember storming out of the house, unbearably hot, tears burning through my skin. I remember slamming doors and hoarse voices, bewilderment and hopelessness.

I remember waking up with a smile on my face, as if the weights that had been dragging my face into a frown for so long had been cut off. I remember smelling the trees, feeling the blood pulsing through my veins and walking on air.

I remember my school friends and how they all rallied around me. I remember putting football players in their place, "I wouldn't touch you with a fucking barge pole." I remember feeling I had something to prove, that I had to be better than everyone else, that I had minds and lives to change.

Ultimately, though, my coming out was always going to happen. I had been nurtured, developed, listened to, loved, encouraged, invested in and supported by loving family and friends. This is privilege, and I will use that privilege to make it easier for others to live their truth. That is my commitment to all the queer youth out there: I have your back.

Coming out is still a radical act and those who decide to do it, in their own time and at their own pace, have my unending, unwavering and unequivocal support.

#NationalComingOutDay

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
An Open Letter to Queer Youth on National Coming Out Day

CONVERSATIONS