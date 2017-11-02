An Open Letter To Recovery Advocates: We Must Not Forget About Those Living With Chronic Pain

Unintended consequences are a thing when it comes to any policy changes. I happen to believe that those of us who advocated for policies resulting in unintended consequences do bare the responsibility of acknowledging, owning and addressing them. For me, one of the most monumental accidental discoveries of late has been the ways in which amid all the opioid epidemic hysteria, people living with chronic pain have been ignored, marginalized, stigmatized and harmed. 95% of people who are prescribed opioids for chronic pain do not develop an opioid use disorder. These individuals have however been caught up in the crossfire of the nationally declared war on opioids and this is something those of us engaged in advocacy work must educate ourselves on, be mindful of and take care to be inclusive of in any advocacy efforts around policies that impact this large group of people.

I must admit, I was somewhat ignorant to all of this and am in the learning phase myself. I am not an expert on pain management and do not pretend to know whether prescription opioids are the best course of treatment or not for people living with chronic pain. I just know that taking them illicitly to get high had terrible outcomes for me and many others. I do not know much about the viability or availability of other non-opioid treatment options for chronic pain and it is outside of my wheelhouse to have an opinion. I am not a physician and do not live with chronic pain. I imagine that many other people who engage in recovery advocacy work may be just as blind as I have been and also lacking in personal experience and education in the area of living with/managing chronic physical pain.

What I do know is this: There is a large group of people across the nation being significantly impacted and harmed but left out of the prescription opioid policy conversation who must be considered and included. I've heard heartbreaking stories of people being abruptly cut off of pain medications by doctors now under pressure to do so. I’ve read about terrible experiences of people facing stigma and discrimination due to legitimate medical use of prescription opioids during a time in which those drugs are being villainized. I've seen a forever unforgettable list of beautiful human beings who found the resulting physical pain so unbearable that they turned to suicide as the way to escape that unbearable pain.

At the end of the day and most importantly, I encourage all of us involved in any advocacy work around prescription opioids to become more educated about the forgotten group of people living with chronic pain. These are human beings who are experiencing harm as a result of some of the policies we pushed for or have not spoken out against. These are individuals who deserve a life of wellness, as defined by them, just as much as any of us impacted by addiction deserve. People living with chronic pain need to be considered, included as experts on their experience and have a seat at the policy table as well.