An Open Letter to Senator Pat Toomey

Senator Toomey:

Sir. Be aware that the people of Pennsylvania see you. You may hide behind what is left of the prestige of your title. You may cower within the finery of your office. You may believe that we will soon forget your silence, pardon your gutlessness, forgive your complicity.

You are mistaken. With every passing day, your inability to speak up for what is right and decent shrieks with unmistakable clarity to us. With each new outrage from this president, your timorous inaction and pigheaded refusal to confront the reality of this desperate situation tells us everything we need to know about you.

You, sir, own Donald Trump. You, sir, are Donald Trump.

You are his hatred. You are his darkness. You are his profanity.

People of goodwill in Pennsylvania see you as clearly as they do him. And what we see is and what we hear is silence, cowardice, and betrayal. We see a despicable dearth of moral fiber. We see a gaping hole of apathy where your heart and conscience should be.

You and your GOP counterparts are abject, irresolute pawns in the scourge that has overtaken this country in the form of Donald Trump, a scourge which you encourage and embolden by your inexcusable silence.

The people of Pennsylvania see you, Senator.

Get out from under your desk and look in the mirror.

Do you see yourself?