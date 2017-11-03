An Open Letter to the Houston Astros: Thank You

To the entire Houston Astros organization:

On behalf of the people of this great city, I want to extend a sincere “thank you.”

Your World Series victory has transformed us. Just when I thought I couldn’t be prouder of the people here, you have truly brought out our city’s very best.

Today, the streets of downtown Houston—once covered by floodwater just a few short weeks ago—were filled with a beautiful sea of orange. Thousands of smiling faces waited anxiously to catch a glimpse as you, the people of the Houston Astros, made your way along the well-deserved victory parade route. In a world so terribly discouraging at times, it was fantastic to witness such a heartwarming sight.

So thank you, Astros. For renewing our city’s spirit. For making us smile and celebrate and eat custom-made Fondant cookies as we cheered you on at watch parties with our families and friends. For allowing us to indulge in the purchase of fun, colorful team paraphernalia and proudly flaunt it at home, school, and work. For giving us a good reason to stay up late that didn’t involve worrying about flood repair expenses and contractor meetings. And for some serious excitement in those hard-to-watch, nail-biting extra innings.

We have been called the most diverse city in America. You’ve taken that honor and shown us exactly how diversity can unite. Thank you for kicking hatred to the curb and showing America how to work together with people who may not look, talk, or think like you—all for a common good. And thank you for reminding us that this is what Houston is truly about.

Because of you, we could turn on our TVs and smile again. We had the chance to see the fruits of determination and resilience. To see a fairy-tale marriage proposal instead of hearing another heartbreaking story of an unfathomable crime. We saw that supermodels are real people, too. We read social media feeds filled with supportive, encouraging, inspiring pictures and words instead of negative, hateful ones.

In sum, thank you for turning our worries into bliss. For making a hard life just a little brighter. For giving us a reason to be happy again. And for exemplifying the true meaning of America’s favorite pastime.

And of course, for a “legitimate” reason to skip school and work today.

Just when we needed it most, you came through.

You did more than just bring back a World Series Championship trophy. You brought back our hearts.

Very simply, thank you.

Sincerely,