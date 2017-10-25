So you want to know why I wrote the way I did, and shouldn’t I be concerned about winning you over.

So you want to know what does this really have to do with love, and don’t I just sound bitter and angry.

So you want to know why I was so specific to Toronto, and what does this have to do with you.

I know you were thinking it, and in fact the only people to give this kind of negative feedback about Part 1 were White gay men from Toronto. This isn’t to throw these individuals under the bus, but rather to prove my point. I didn’t even need them to say it, because all too often the above questions are asked whenever I challenge anti-Blackness in my personal and public life, so I predicted that I would have to write a second part.

The problem with these questions is the inherent belief that I have to justify my experiences and claims, over and over again. Like I said in Part 1, most of the questions being asked can be answered by a simple use of Google, but you’d rather me do your homework for you. Which wouldn’t actually be an issue if you would validate these justifications.

What I mean is this: for whatever reason I’m calling out something as anti-Black, and because you don’t understand it you then ask for a justification. Fine, but then when I take the time to give these justifications you often choose to not validate these. There’s no “oh okay I understand”, or no change in behaviour, or anything else I mentioned near the end of part 1. Often it’s a “well why do you have to be so sensitive”, or “but what does that have to do with race”.

Still not making sense?

Here, let me flip the story and use you as an example. Imagine you have a partner who you love and have been in a relationship for years, and now you’d like to marry this person. But it’s not legal, and many straight people are denouncing your right to marriage for whatever reason they give. You challenge these views and point out other important justifications for being recognized as family, such as in case of medical emergency or when retirement comes; all valid justifications. Imagine you’re seeing these conversations in public and also having them in your private life, and no matter what reasons you give you are met with the same invalidating responses to how you would like to love yourself and your partner.

A painful and frustrating cycle that you, White gay men of Toronto, actually no longer go through and actually often subject others to. You won those rights so life is good now. Your fight ended, and so you have your corporatized Pride and economic security that a lot of other people don’t. Many of you live a 9am-5pm life with partying on the weekend and brunch on Sunday. You’ve won so much that you can’t even see those still fighting such as young Queer/Trans* peoples still experiencing violence or homelessness. You refuse to hear the different lives that don’t experience this “love wins” that you chant, meanwhile communities are chanting to have their lives heard and to experience genuine love in this world.

And when I use the term “love”, I’m also evoking Scott Peck’s definition of love quoted in bell hooks’ All About Love. That “love is the will to help nurture someone [or something’s] growth…and love is made up of characteristics such as care, kindness, compassion, commitment, sacrifice, reciprocity, respect, trust and honesty”. This still connects with the definition of love I gave in Part 1, and my overall claim that your version of love is anti-Black, because not only is your love socially constructed and learned, your active choice to invalidate Black peoples’ experiences only nurtures anti-Blackness.

In fact while you spend little time validating Black peoples’ experiences and challenges, you make active choices that validate anti-Blackness itself. I’m not just referring to how you sit passively for example while Black spaces come under attack through defunding. I’m talking about moments like how I see you show displeasure when Black folks are in “your spaces” on Church Street through sneers and glares when we’re just trying to enjoy ourselves.

I see your not so surprising sexual racism and the way you speak to and about Black men and fetishize us, or value an anti-Black definition of beauty. I see how you turn Black folks into entertainment objects by ignoring our livelihood and right to justice, meanwhile you’re only willing to applaud and support us when we’re on stage and not mentioning inequalities in this city/society. I see who is prioritized in your life, and it’s not typically Black folks and if it is it’s because we’re somehow playing some emotionally supportive role in your life and that’s our only interaction with you.

Even if you are not all of these things, if you’re at least some or one of them, you have a love for anti-Blackness that needs to go. In the words of bell hooks “there can be no true love while there is injustice”. Before your chants of “love wins” can be honest, you have to be honest with yourself and deal with the injustices of your words and your thoughts, and of your actions and your histories—especially as a community.

It’s odd writing these letters, because to answer the first question, I didn’t write these for you. They’re addressed to you and about you, yes. But these letters are actually for me. I’m not writing to validate your discomfort, but to validate my exhaustion with having the same conversations, or experiencing a continued violence from a community who should know better by now. And so maybe I’m also writing this for my community while speaking for myself too.

But it’s odd because I did write these to you, so I actually do believe you can love in a better way. I’ve seen it first hand, so maybe the byproduct of me being honest and unfiltered will be you validating these letters, but I know that will only come when you start listening.