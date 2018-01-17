An Open Message to the African Union

I support your statement condemning the recent remarks that President Donald Trump was alleged to have made in regards to Africa. Those comments were shameful and disgusting, but I must also add that as shameful and disgusting as those comments were, I was not disappointed by President Trump’s remarks. President Trump has never made any attempts to conceal his bigoted views. Not too long ago President Trump endorsed a candidate who publically stated that the last time that America was great was during the days of slavery, so we all know where President Trumps stands as far as African people are concerned. I expect this type of behavior from him. What does disappoint me, however, is seeing the current state of my motherland.

Today Africa has leaders such as Faure Gnassingbé, Joseph Kabila, and Paul Biya that oppress their own people. I find that situation more deplorable and offensive than President Trump’s remarks. How can you expect the American president to respect Africa when Africa’s own leaders do not respect their own people? The people of Africa today are not suffering because of the remarks made by President Trump. They are suffering because of corrupt, selfish, greedy, and incompetent leadership. In my humble opinion this issue needs to be addressed more urgently than President Trump’s remarks.

Please keep in mind that I address you not as an African citizen, but as a descendant of the slave trade. My ancestors were forcibly taken from Africa and brought to the Americas in chains. This is why it is especially painful for me to see the present state of Africa. In pains me to know that the Africans away from home have suffered centuries of hardships and oppression, only to look at Africa today and to see that even in our own motherland we are not free.