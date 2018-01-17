An Orange and That Mean Voice In Your Head

As I write, my kids are coming home early because of snow on their first day back after TWO snow days last week.

(Sigh.)

Life regularly squeezes us. No matter how much we try to avoid or block out the difficult moments, they’re inevitable. That’s just life.

The real question is, how do we respond to those moments?

Let”s make this real. Imagine this:

You walk into the bathroom to discover your 5-year old smearing the expensive moisturizer you splurged on all over his arms and legs. Your brain freaks out and so do you – yelling and scaring your child. Soon you feel crappy that you’ve yelled.

You’ve been squeezed. Now what?

I want to share this teaching by the late Wayne Dyer:

When you squeeze an orange, what comes out? Yes, juice. But it’s not pineapple juice or cranberry.

All that’s coming out of that orange is orange juice.

In other words…

When you are squeezed, what’s inside is what comes out.

What’s inside you when you are squeezed?

Do you shame and blame yourself with harsh words?

Or do you offer yourself compassion, understanding, and kindness?

You’re not alone if your inner voice is a crazy mean b*tch. It’s common for so many reasons.

But, unfortunately, she will come out with those you love if that’s what’s inside.

You can change that voice. It takes practice.

Start today. Give yourself a few minutes to practice Lovingkindness meditation.

If I leave you with anything, I want to leave you with this:

Start to make that inner voice compassionate. It will benefit your whole family.

Thank you so much for reading, my friend. Talk to you soon!

With warmth & lovingkindness,

Hunter Clarke-Fields

P.S. If you benefit from this, please do pass it on!