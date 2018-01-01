An Unlikely Pair of Comedians Create a Revolutionary Stand Up Comedy Show To Unite Jews and Muslims Through Laughter

Today we interview Fatlum Rexhepi (Muslim from Kosovo) and Tamas Vamos (Jew from Hungary) about their stand-up comedy creation called “The Jewslim Show” . The show is about when Jews and Muslims join forces to make people laugh. They created this monthly revolutionary stand up comedy show in Vienna, Austria, which changed the Austrian comedy scene for good. Here is their interview:

Jerica: Hi Fatlum and Tamas! Thank you for taking the time to share your stories with our readers. Please tell us a little bit about yourself and how you got started with stand up comedy?

Fatlum: My name is Fatlum, I'm a 22-year-old comedian from Kosovo. I started stand up comedy in Austria approximately 3 years ago. I was considering starting stand up comedy for a few months, but didn't have the courage to give it a go yet, until one night we were at a comedy club with a friend of mine. He said that I am not funny enough to be a comic, but of course I thought otherwise. So we made a bet. I went on stage and sadly he won the bet, because nobody laughed. Since then I kept practicing my comedy acts and fortunately things got better.

Tamas: Hi! Tamas here! 25 years old and counting. I am a Hungarian - South African comedian currently living in Vienna and perform all around Europe. Stand up comedy came to me in a sort of traditional way I guess. By that, I mean I was usually the funny guy in the group. I was often told that maybe I should give stand up comedy a go. I never really took them seriously until I worked as a dishwasher for 3 months. I was excited to try it since I have 10 years of drama/improv school experience so I started looking for opportunities and shortly after stumbled upon an English speaking open-mic event in Vienna, which was the one I met Fatlum at a little later.

Jerica: How did you two come up with the idea for The Jewslim Show?

Fatlum: By that time we had already worked together several times. I noticed similarities in our jokes. Tamas as a Jew used to talk a lot about Jewish culture and me as a Muslims I used to talk a lot about our culture. So I had this idea to create a show where Jews and Muslims join forces to make people laugh. So I proposed this to Tom and he liked the idea so we started working on it.

Jerica: Can we expect a Jewslim Show Tour through Europe?

Tamas: It is certainly in the making. We do not have certain dates yet just ideas, but I am currently organizing the tour for my one man show around Europe. This will definitely give me more insight into how, where and when to conduct our Jewslim Show Tour once it’s scheduled and takes place.

Jerica: Who are the 2 comedians who have inspired you the most and made you want to pursue this career path?

Fatlum: It's hard to say, because I watched a lot of stand up comedy before deciding to give it a go. I used to watch Bill Burr and Dave Chappelle a lot, but the person who actually made me consider trying stand up was Iranian-British comedian Omid Djalili. He had a big influence when I started out, because I felt the similarities we have in the way we think.

Tamas: My comedic fascination most likely roots from different sketch comedy shows I used to watch as a kid. But, if I had to name 2 who I really listen to a lot these days, they would be Bill Maher and Chris Rock. And Ricky Gervais... I can`t name just 2 (lol)... sorry.

Jerica: Where do you get the inspiration for your comedy?

Fatlum: I get my inspiration from my own life. I grew up in Kosovo in a time after war and I was a refugee when I was only 3 years old. So growing up in a rebuilding country after a war was tough for everyone. So I decided to tell my stories and memories in a funny way, because they say laughter is the best medicine and I really believe that.

Tamas: Mine isn`t nearly as inspirational. I just like making jokes about whatever I find funny. Political correctness is a general pet peeve of mine, but I don't want to narrow it down to just that. Usually when I come across something I find funny or interesting, I take a note and then sit down with all my notes and write something that makes me laugh. That is it I guess.

Jeria: Great! How can you be reached to learn more about your shows?

Tamas: The Best way is without a doubt our FB page: https://web.facebook.com/TheJewslimShow/

Tamas Vamos on Instagram: @tgrandmasterv

Fatlum Rexhepi on Twitter: @FatlumX