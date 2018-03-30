An Update On HuffPost Arabi

As of today at 11:59 pm ET, we will officially cease publication of HuffPost Arabi.

This was a mutual decision by HuffPost and our partners, Integral Media Strategies, as both organizations continue to re-assess and evaluate how and where each can best serve audiences in the region.

This does not mean HuffPost will cease coverage of the Middle East altogether. Rather, we believe we can continue to best serve readers there through our global newsroom, the Opinion vertical and our Maghreb edition that covers Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria.

Nearly 60% of our audience are outside the US and HuffPost is among the top publishers in many markets. HuffPost regards its international brand and footprint as a core strength, and we are not curtailing our ambition. Rather, we are focused on growing engagement over scale.

There’s no one-size-fits-all model. HuffPost understands that each market is different and we work with our many partners, and within our owned and operated editions ― in India, Brazil, Canada, the U.K. and Australia ― to understand how we deliver the best model of HuffPost for each unique audience.