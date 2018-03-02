Deer Semen Donations Worth Big Bucks For Texas Democrat

Oh deer.

A judge running for the Texas House of Representatives has a lot of support from deer breeders, who are donating animal semen to the cause.

Ana Lisa Garza, a Democratic district court judge in Starr County, is challenging Democratic incumbent Ryan Guillen for the District 31 seat. She’s received about $87,500 in donations since the campaign began.

But only $36,500 of those donations were monetary. The other $51,000 came in the form of deer semen straws from the state’s deer breeders, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Each straw contains an estimated $1,000 worth of deer semen and is named after its donor, according to the Houston Chronicle. The sperm donors who gave to Garza include Mabo Thicket, Tack Hammer and Strike Force.

Fred Gonzalez, the treasurer of the Texas Deer Association, told the Dallas Morning News that breeders often donate semen straws rather than money.

“Semen is a very common way for us to donate,” he said. “One collection on a buck could lead to 60 straws sometimes. If you have a desirable animal, it’s a way to bring value without breaking the bank.”

The straws will be sold at auction with the money going to Garza’s campaign.