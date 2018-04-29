CNN's Ana Navarro Says Michelle Wolf's Critics Are Acting Like 'Snowflakes'

CNN commentator Ana Navarro said the hurt feelings expressed about Michelle Wolf’s digs against the White House are more like the behavior of the “snowflakes” that conservatives complain about.

“Only politically correct ‘snowflakes’ should care about feelings,” she quipped Sunday in a tweet.

Seems some ppl usually offended at lies & attacks on the media by Trump WH, today are offended a comedienne publicly calling out Trump WH on their lies & attacks on the media. But hey, fortunately in the Trump era, only politically-correct “snowflakes” should care about feelings. pic.twitter.com/r9FtRZaAhm — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 29, 2018

Wolf has been slammed for her roast Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, particularly for remarks about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which some critics said were attacks on Sanders’ appearance.

Navarro characterized Wolf’s zings as “publicly calling out” the Trump White House on “their lies and attacks on the media.”

Fox News reporter Ed Henry on Sunday called Wolf “mean, hateful and vile,” and demanded an apology.

Wolf, who delivered opening remarks at the dinner, which is traditionally a roast, defended her comments about Sanders, saying they were attacks on her professional conduct, not her appearance. “All these jokes were about her despicable behavior,” Wolf tweeted.