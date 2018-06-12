CNN's Ana Navarro: 'I Would Vote For A Potted Plant Over Donald Trump'

CNN commentator Ana Navarro admits that if the 2020 presidential election came down to Donald Trump and a potted plant, it would be no contest: She’d vote for the plant.

Navarro, a Republican strategist and “never Trumper,” confessed her preference to CNN host Brooke Baldwin on Tuesday during a segment that centered on Alec Baldwin’s recent comment to Howard Stern that he is “1,000 percent” sure he would “absolutely win” if he ever challenged Trump for the presidency.

Navarro pointed out that Trump’s win in 2016 proved that you don’t have to be a politician to be elected to the nation’s highest office.

Donald Trump “broke the mold, he broke the box, and you don’t necessarily have to be an experienced politician now to think that you are able to win the presidency,” Navarro said. “We’re seeing the names of people like Howard Schultz, the former CEO now of Starbucks, being mentioned. You’re seeing people like Mark Cuban being mentioned. Oprah. Alec Baldwin. And so, it’s opened up the possibilities for people who may not be traditional politicians but who are interested.”

To that end, Navarro admitted being willing to voting for one of these untraditional candidates in 2020, given the circumstances.

“Frankly, at this point I would vote for a potted plant over Donald Trump if that potted plant was the nominee,” she said.