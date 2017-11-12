Anatomy of a Six-Figure Sales Page

You can’t spend 5 seconds in the online business world without hearing these 3 little words:

“Six-figure launch.”

If you haven’t noticed, six-figure launches are a HUGE fluffing deal.

8.4 million – geez, that’s more than the population of 133 countries!

Six-figure launches are the Holy Grail of ecommerce. . .the El Dorado of info products. . .the unicorn of entrepreneurial ambition.

And like those legends from folklore, for most online businesses, actually ACHIEVING a six-figure launch is about as realistic as a pipe dream with no pipe.

On the even sourer side, is it any wonder that 90% of online businesses fail in 3 months flat? #BetterLuckNextStartup

For those hallowed few who pull it off, they can expect equal parts ego-fluffing adoration and salty-teared rage.

“OMG congratulations! Are you creating a course to show how you did it?! Ima preorder it!”

“HA! You’re just lucky… Probably spammed and scammed your way into all those sales, huh?”

We’ve all seen the lovers and the haters emerge when the Success Stories are shared.

So what do you think?

Is keep-it-simple-stupid LUCK responsible for the six-figure launches that LUCKY entrepreneurs have the totally unearned privilege of bragging about?

OR. . .

Is there a master strategy at work, driven by an offer that the masses found irresistible and steamy sales copy that seduced them into saying “F*CK, YES”?

Seriously. Tell me what you think.

But before you do, we’ve got a case study to explore together.

No, not one of those cherry-pie-in-the-sky “how I did it” stories that is all theory and no substance.

Think of it like your own personal guided tour.

But first. . .

Have you ever heard of a little marketing framework called The Customer Journey?

To give you the CliffsNotes® version (of the CliffsNotes® version, actually), according to The Customer Journey, your target market basically exists on a continuum.

Some of them are aware of their need and your product’s ability to solve it.

A smaller number of them are considering products like yours – along with all other options.

And even fewer are ready to take actions and BUY (your product…hopefully).

If you hit up our friends over at Google Dot Com, you’ll find all sorts, shapes, and sizes of Customer Journey- driven marketing strategies.

From Facebook ad campaigns to email marketing automation to funnels within funnels within funnels, most folks in our space assume that the Customer Journey is a multi-step, multi-touch point process that you painstakingly (but cost-effectively) guide potential buyers through. Until they finally, ya know. . .buy.

But did you know that you can walk prospects along the Customer Journey to the destination of Purchaseland on one… single... PAGE?!

You heard right, kids! The Customer Journey isn’t just a strategy for building marketing campaigns; it is a strategy for writing sales pages.

And THAT fact is the friendly skeleton of our Six-Figure Sales Page’s Anatomy.

With that established. . . Let the anatomical dissection of content and design begin!

NOTE TO READER: The case study you are about to read is #legit. I was brought in by my client John to wordsmith this sales page into a state of sales-churning, profit-pumping goodness. The product was a live in-person workshop. During the workshop, John, the owner of an automotive business (PDR = Professional Dent Removal), shares lead generation and branding tricks of the trade with students who want to emulate his success. A fairly simple idea. At a price point of $2,797, we needed 36 sales to whizz past the six-figure threshold. And that’s exactly what we got.

PROOF (Because, ya know. . . It’s the Internet after all.)

My process for the sales page – which blends Ghostwriting flair with Copywriting fundamentals – was simple, really:

Create the right words, cultivate the right emotions, cause the right actions.

Every line of copy must do all 3.

Here’s how I did just that, starting with the headline + subheadline combo at the top of the sales page.

Section #1 | The Eyeball-Nabbing Opener

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

The more tangible an offer, the better.

This is especially true for John’s audience – grease monkeys work with their hands on a regular basis, fixing dents on everything from a 1957 Chevy to a 2017 Bentley.

I could have used a popular copy headline like, “Attention: Professional Mechanics” or some such hokey line, but I knew the audience.

They’re the type of people who respond to something tactile…something so close they can FEEL it.

That’s why the success they desperately want is just 3 fricken’ chicken days away. Barely more than a weekend!

And “…Company of your dreams…” works as the promise here because it is Plain-Jane simple.

After all, what did Mark Twain say about not using a $5 word when a $0.50 word will do? Oh yeah… EXACTLY that.

Lastly, introducing competition at the end of this section – the predator vs. prey struggle – raises the stakes.

And even if people don’t consciously realize it, “…exclusively…” is an emotion-drenched nod to all things special, scarce, and red carpet-y.

Like the Lead Gen geniuses over at CoSchedule say, “If people can’t have it, they want it all the more.” Just USING the damn word “exclusive” has that effect!

#PscyhologyForTheWin

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

Before the prospect cares about your product, they need to know what the hell it has to do with them. “What’s in it for me?”

The copy in this section hints at the answer without going all Pitchfest on people about the upcoming workshop.

After just skimming these lines, prospects are AWARE of the fact that whatever IS to come, it’s tied directly to the ideal future they already want for themselves – owning a successful business in their industry.

And so…prospects keep reading.

Section #2 | A Conversation Begins

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

We humans are quirky little animals.

We’re happy to open our wallets whenever a credible offer comes along that promises to do 1 of 3 things:

Get you made, Get you paid, Get you laid.

The bold questions that begin this section promise 2 of those (I’ll let you guess which).

These 3 questions are designed to help browsers self-filter. If you’re looking to rebrand your PDR business, need more customers, and want to reap the rewards of being the go-to business in your industry, guess what!

You’re gonna keep reading. Because I’m talking to you, yes YOU.

So begins the transition to a 1-on-1 conversation.

It’s written in 2nd person (“You…”). The copy explains in vivid detail the EXACT struggles the ideal buyer has had (“This isn’t the first time…”), as if John has known them for years and seen all of that futile toil.

“This guy gets it,” the prospect thinks.

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

If all that that wasn’t enough, the copy in this section is as blunt as a parakeet trained to mutter 4-letter words. (“And there you sit…”)

In other words, YOU are the one to blame here, pal!

Legendary copywriter Dan Kennedy refers to this as, “throwing salt on an open wound.”

At this point, prospects are very much AWARE that the problem is a helluva lot worse than they thought just seconds before reading this sales page.

They’re also reminded of the fact that alternative solutions they’ve CONSIDERED in the past (free advice from podcasts, etc.) will never get them to their destination – owning the business of their dreams.

Section #3 | His Story Is YOUR Story

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

At this point, most sales pages fall off the rails. They careen right into the sales pitch, with pricing, FAQ’s, and T&C’s flying all over the place.

Do you offer yourself up for an intimate romp 90 seconds into a #classy date? No. No, you don’t. Because you’re #classy.

It’s not time for the sales pitch. But it IS time for what Bushra Azhar of The Persuasion Revolution and The Persuasion Show calls, “the Believability Switch.”

In this section, the copy’s job is to tell the nitty-gritty story of the man behind the brand – John himself. How he faced every struggle you have. How he felt the same failures you have.

“Nearly 10 years ago, I was where you are now…” begins this tale of woe. From piss-poor ads to the Great Recession, John faced the exact same struggles his prospects have – at the exact same time they did!

This is why Customer Personas are critical to sales copy success. When I’m picturing one person – in all their fears, insecurities, hopes, dreams, and goals – it’s like I’m crafting a handwritten note TO that one person.

The story takes a turn for the protagonist when he “realized something – one day while looking at one of the company ads…”

This is where John finds his way out of the labyrinth of anxieties that prospect is still stuck in. The prospect keeps reading because THEY are the hero by proxy – John is embodying the same breakthrough that they want!

You might recognize the final storytelling tactic in this section (“Would *I* buy from these guys?”) if you’ve read Russell Brunson.

In his marketing masterpiece Expert Secrets, Russell argues that prospects sell themselves on your product if you can break their old beliefs and create new ones.

So rather than saying, “Hey, you need a rebrand. You’ll get more sales, I promise!” the last few paragraphs recreate for prospects the exact “Aha!” moment that gave John the big breakthrough they want, too.

It’s Storytelling 101 – Show, Don’t Tell.

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

In this section, prospects CONSIDER some of the most common alternative (inferior) solutions to John’s live workshop. Of course, the workshop isn’t mentioned ANYwhere in this section.

Why? Because prospects must come away thinking, “Dayyyuuum. . . Whatever COULD work to grow my business, I know for sure it ISN’T paid marketing, print ads, or a new website!”

This new belief opens the door for them to CONSIDER a brand-new (superior) solution – the one hinted at in the headline.

Section #4 | Lies, Beliefs, & Truths

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

“My image. THAT was the problem.”

This section continues John’s failure-to-success story.

To get further buy-in, we break another belief that prospects have – “The lowest bidder gets all the jobs!”

This leads right into the next “Aha!” moment that John had, which we re-engineer for prospects so they can experience it, too.

“I realized that my company image needed a SERIOUS re-branding. . .But I lacked the right training and mentorship.”

Then, we position John as the ultimate industry trailblazer who sacrificed half a decade and tens of thousands of dollars to solve once-and-for-all the exact same problems that prospects reading have struggled with.

Any prospect still reading at this point is HOOKED.

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

Readers CONSIDER each of the hard-fought victories John achieved, which exponentially increases the perceived value of any and all upcoming offers.

Plus, the fact that John and his business partner “…designed this system…” means that all of the hard work has already been completed to attract the right customers and turn them into repeat buyers. THAT is what it means to own “the PDR company of your dreams.”

Section #5 | The Buying Criteria

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

The late marketing legend Chet Holmes taught that the most effective way to convert a prospect into a buyer is to “set the buying criteria.”

Notice how the live workshop isn’t being pitched here – the “proven system” that changed everything for John IS being presented. This list, therefore, sets the buying criteria. Of course, it just so happens that the live workshop offers ALL of these!

I’ve also implemented the Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) principle called Future Pacing, which triggers prospects’ imagination.

These bullets describe in vivid detail what the Future looks like AFTER the system is implemented – “the phones ring off the hook,” etc.

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

Before delivering the sales pitch, prospects can CONSIDER all of the features, advantages, and benefits they should look for in the solution worth ACTING on, AKA buying.

Section #6 | A BS-Free Offer

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

The more phenomenal your offer is, the more you risk setting off the “Bullshit!” detector.

“But it wasn’t just me.” This kicks off the transition from the buying criteria to the actual offer itself.

Notice the limited social proof as well. Who says you can’t sell without testimonials? :)

To borrow another psychological persuasion hook from Bushra Azhar, this section is all about “The Yay Without The Boo.”

“It’s about more than simplifying the process…”

“…every benefit without the years of blood, sweat, and tears…”

“What used to take months of torture, we can now get done within hours…”

This offer is just a no-brainer at this point. You get all the pluses without any of the minuses.

When the offer – The Mega Media Event – IS introduced, every feature of the workshop is directly connected to a tangible benefit through connecting phrases like:

“so that,”

“which means,”

and “so you can”

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

For the first time, prospects have the chance to CONSIDER how everything in the program is perfectly aligned with their new belief about what they need – to rebrand in order to attract the highest-paying customers.

Section #7 | No Reason to Say No

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

I continue with John’s tell-it-like-it-is tone here.

When you’re gonna sell something, SELL for God’s sake. Don’t dance around the offer and apologize for asking for money.

Because I write copy as a Ghostwriter, I made sure not to edit out John’s brand voice from the original rough draft of the sales page he shared with me.

In this section, a truly irresistible offer is presented.

You get to attend the event, AND you get a future where all your dreams come true, AND it’s cheaper than a single photo shoot. #WinWinWin

THAT is how you use the right words to cultivate the right emotions.

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

The bulleted list presents the specific modules for prospects to CONSIDER. Here, they are finally invited to take ACTION.

Section #8 | Stack That Value

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

“But wait, there’s MORE!”

There’s a reason Infomercials are a $250 BILLION industry.

It’s 2nd grade math, really. An offer worth $17,000+ is presented for less than $3,000.

And it’s not BS because the value of each Bonus is presented as well.

But before the actual price is presented, we ask prospects, “If that were the actual cost of your ticket, would it be worth it?”

The answer this section builds up to, of course, is YES.

So when they see the actual price, an emotion best described as “OMFG-I’VE-GOTTA-HAVE-THIS” is triggered.

Craig Ballantyne, Editor of Early To Rise, calls this “Post-Sale Value Stacking.”

After prospects are sold on the idea of the “proven system,” even more value is stacked on – all those Bonuses – for an insanely good deal.

“…1/6th that amount…”

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

One of the success secrets of billion-dollar marketing consultant Jay Abraham – whose clients include folks like Tony Robbins and Daymond John – is a little principle called “Risk Reversal.”

In most sales pages, Risk Reversal gets taken for granted. An afterthought.

That’s why we strategically chose to spend a full SIX sentences explaining the risk-free guarantee. The text doesn’t read, “If you don’t like it, if it doesn’t work, you can have money back.”

No, John takes on ALL the risk of the transaction by making it clear as the sun on a cloudless day what is being guaranteed.

Put another way, Risk Reversal here makes prospects feel safe about ACTING on the offer.

And if any doubts linger, a triple cord of scarcity is introduced at the very end of this section to motivate immediate ACTION.

Section #9 | Wrapping Up the Story

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

This sales page started off with a story – a damn good one.

In keeping with the best practices of emotionally compelling storytelling, this section is what screenwriters would call, “The Wrap Up.”

All loose ends are tied up, the hero of the tale rides off into the sunset, and the world is set right once again.

For this sales page, that means prospects are:

told exactly what happens when they click the “Buy” button

reminded of all the value available to them

invited to take the fork in the road that leads to their ideal future

If anyone is still reading at this point, that means they’re on the fence.

And when humans are undecided, what do they respond to best?

Authority.

In Psychology Today, Dr. Miki Kashtan explains that authority “. . .can sometimes be blatant and based on fear of real or perceived consequences that might come our way if we ‘disobey,’” which is why people respond to it.

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

Assertive language is peppered throughout this section – “Let’s be blunt. . . You’ll just keep struggling. . . You could try it on your own. . . But I wouldn’t if I were you. . . [Get] motivation from someone who has successfully ‘been there done that.’”

Of course, there is a fine line between credible expertise and egomaniacal assholery.

Only because John has PROVEN himself through an adrenaline-soaked story of trailblazing success – he’s been there and done that – does this authority-driven pitch make prospects ACT.

Section #10 | One Last Shot

PURPOSE OF SALES PAGE SECTION:

For anyone who WAS on the fence before this section, it makes sense to include a final reminder of everything they’re going to enjoy as a result of “claiming” their ticket.

HOW IT APPLIES THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY:

Prospects have become AWARE of their needs, have CONSIDERED the pros and cons of the available solutions, and are ready to ACT on the most cost-effective, all-encompassing solution available – John’s live program.

The end of The Customer Journey is only the beginning of The Customer Relationship. (But that’s an article for another day…)

And there you have it. . .

Just over 2,020 words.

Roughly $105,000 in sales.

The right words, the right emotions, the right action. . .priceless.

Now, it’s your turn.

Tell me what you think.

Plain dumb luck? Or whizzbang strategy?

You’ve seen the case.

You’ve weighed the evidence.

You be the judge.

Like what you read? Want to chat copy with yours truly? Look me up over at JoshuaLisec.com