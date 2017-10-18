Anatomy of High-Tech Ticket Scams: Buyer Beware…but Government can Do More

Imagine this: Your grandmother, who knows you’re a huge Yankees fan, wants to buy tickets to a game as your birthday present. She opens her computer and searches “yankees stadium tickets box office.” The search yields hundreds of results and, feeling overwhelmed and trusting Google’s search results, she clicks on the first result. The link appears to be the official box office site – it even has the words “box office” in the web address – so she begins the process of purchasing tickets. Later, when Grandma complains to you about how tickets have gotten so expensive since the days of Mickey Mantle, you look at her receipt and realize that she paid 10 times more than the cost of a ticket at face value – which there are still plenty of at the actual box office – including over $100 in “processing fees” and another $20 just to print out the ticket.

Grandma was swindled; unwittingly duped by what’s referred in the ticketing industry as a “white label” site—a third-party web domain, often masquerading as an official box office, that sells the ticket inventory of and uses the technology from another, larger site. And if you’re thinking these sites only claim innocent grandmothers as victims, you’d be wrong. Even the most digitally-savvy online consumers are being duped by these scams every day.

In recent weeks, members of Congress have sent two separate letters to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) expressing concerns with these so-called “white label” sites. These letters – including one signed by Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Orrin Hatch (R-UT) – describe specific instances of consumers being misled by deceptive ticket resale practices and call out Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork as two of the industry’s biggest offenders. It appears likely that these companies’ white label programs may have defrauded large numbers of sports, music, and theater fans over a multi-year period. Along with industry leaders, the Sports Fans Coalition (SFC) has been monitoring this issue closely, and we commend these members of Congress for bringing it to the attention of the FTC.

These companies create webs of multiple URLs in order to manipulate Google’s search algorithm to create the illusion of many different sites – and thus the illusion of a competitive marketplace – when, in actuality, they are all offering the same exact ticket from the same company’s inventory.

Additionally, these sites tack on absurd hidden fees, often only revealing them after you’ve entered your credit card information. Vivid seems to encourage high fees; on its page promoting its Marquee Private Label Program, Vivid touts that resellers can “control ticket mark-up prices and service fees that appear on your site, giving you the ability to determine your margins and commission. The higher your markup or service fee, the higher your commission.”

These sites sometimes even mimic the domain, branding, and layout of official venue sites. For example, madisonsquaregarden.ticketoffices.com looks and feels very similar to Madison Square Garden’s official site – thegarden.com.

The cost of going to a game is already unaffordable for most Americans without these exorbitant hidden fees. Practices like these – employed by Vivid affiliates and other sites – puts the cost of attendance for many that much further out of reach.

For instance, Karen from Atlanta recently bought tickets to an Atlanta Braves game from ticket-center.com – a white label site affiliated with Vivid Seats – for $143 each, including nearly $80 in fees. She later saw the same ticket available on another site for just $51.

Another consumer paid three times face value for tickets to a Durham Bulls minor league baseball game on a third-party site accessed via a URL designed to mislead consumers into believing they were buying directly from the team. As the buyer noted in a complaint filed with the Better Business Bureau, “I clicked on a link that said durhambulls.box-officetickets.com, thinking I had linked to their official ticket site.”

These are just two of the countless complaints you can find on social media and consumer complaint platforms about the deceptive practices of these white label sites.

This isn’t a new problem, but it has been growing as the use of these affiliate ticket resale sites has Increased. In 2014, the FTC and the State of Connecticut filed a complaint against TicketNetwork, Ryadd, Inc, and SecureBoxOffice, LLC for practices similar to those that I’ve described above. The FTC alleged that these companies had created websites that were “designed to resemble official sites for venues” and tricked search engines into displaying their content and consumers into thinking they were comparison shopping or buying directly from the venue. TicketNetwork and their affiliates were alleged to have deceived consumers and were required to pay $1.4 million into a Connecticut fund for consumer education and enforcement.

The letter from these members of Congress makes clear that little has changed. Companies like Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork continue to employ questionable practices that appear designed to deceive consumers. SFC thanks the members of Congress for bringing this to the FTC’s attention and we urge the commission to begin a full investigation. If it is found that these companies have violated the rules, then they should be subject to appropriate penalties and required to cease and desist these practices immediately.