The earthquake and aftershock that rocked Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday morning lasted only a short time, but the damage to roads, homes and other buildings will be felt for years to come.
The photos below provide just a snapshot of the devastation. You can see more here.
Ceiling is falling down pic.twitter.com/ZPY6fhEPrp— Chase (@Chase_AK) November 30, 2018
November 30, 2018
.@ktva newsroom after the earthquake in Alaska pic.twitter.com/JoBmxUDvi1— Tim Whitley (@timwhitley) November 30, 2018