11/30/2018 04:11 pm ET Updated 20 minutes ago

Photos Show Anchorage, Alaska, After Back-To-Back Earthquakes

Shattered roads and collapsed ceilings were among the damage done.
By Damon Dahlen and David Moye

The earthquake and aftershock that rocked Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday morning lasted only a short time, but the damage to roads, homes and other buildings will be felt for years to come.

The photos below provide just a snapshot of the devastation. You can see more here.

Dan Joling/AP
The earthquake destroyed an off-ramp at Minnesota Drive in Anchorage.
    Nathaniel Wilder/REUTERS
    A vehicle sits stranded on a collapsed roadway near the airport after a major earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 30, 2018.
    Nathaniel Wilder/REUTERS
    Workers check the damage along that roadway near the airport in Anchorage.
  • Nathaniel Wilder/REUTERS
    David Harper/via REUTERS
    Earthquake damage is seen inside a store in Anchorage.
    Scott Marsteller/via REUTERS
    The earthquake literally cracked the road open at the Minnesota Drive exit ramp near Anchorage.
    Mike Dinneen/AP
    Staff begin the cleanup process at the Alaska Institute of Oriental Medicine in Anchorage.
    Mike Dinneen/AP
    Dennis Keeling measures to replace a broken window at an auto parts store in Anchorage.
headshot
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
