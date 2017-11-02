As westerners, the search for meaning and purpose can sometimes be a lifelong endeavour. We tirelessly seek and experiment, attend expensive retreats and visit healers, read book after book and dive into workshops that promise to transform our pain into passion and our confusion into divinely guided clarity. But when will this grand adventure for inner peace and a life lived in purpose ever come to a successful end?

While we are not meant to check a box and never work on our personal development again—because mindfulness is a lifelong practice that is meant to be lived each day—yoga, for me, has been the most effective medium to connect with my inner wisdom and cultivate inner peace that can be drawn upon in times of stress. This ancient practice is nothing new, however, and since yoga has exploded in the west over the past 50 years, and exponentially more in the past 20, we busy westerners are beginning to see and feel the benefits of slowing down and taking time to connect.

Yoga: Ancient Practice, Modern Application

Yoga in its traditional application as a devoted and dedicated lifestyle may not be available to us with our modern responsibilities and way of life, but it can surely be woven in daily, in a practical and palpable way.

Recently, I had the pleasure of diving into and developing my own yoga practice, which has been eye opening, humbling, and wholly grounding. I never imagined that this ancient practice would have such an impact on my modern life, and that I would be able to naturally release so much stress, anxiety, physical tension, and mental nonsense. I’ve had some seriously powerful revelations recently, and the coincidences are in alignment with the path I have embarked upon. One such coincidence was crossing paths with renowned Ashtanga yoga teacher and human condition expert, Kino MacGregor.

“Some people have begun to realize that there is an unlived life and an unfelt body,” says Kino in a recent interview with LondonReal’s Brian Rose, and goes on to say, “and yoga gives you a tool to be able to find that answer for yourself so that you can hear, what I like to call, a quiet voice of wisdom.”

Kino believes that the future is mindfulness, and the untrained mind is humanity’s biggest enemy. After experiencing her own deep depression and battle with suicidal thoughts following the death of her spiritual teacher and friend, Kino realized that she not only didn’t want to end her life, but she wanted to help others remember how to live theirs.

This realization led her to expand her offering as a teacher and has since taken her on a global adventure to educate, enlighten, and engage the modern world in this ancient modality.

Using Technology to Spread Ancient Wisdom

However impactful yoga is, with our busy lives and long days, many find it challenging to make it to a yoga class at their local studio. But with the accessibility of yoga classes online, people are able to practice when they can, for however long they can and still access the wisdom and guidance of their favorite instructors, and even access teachings of instructors they may never have the opportunity to actually practice with, in person.

Kino has founded an online platform called Omstars.com that brings her teachings, as well as the wisdom of many other instructors, to seeking students anywhere with an internet connection. This immediate and direct accessibility makes it easier for us to address the human struggle—the questions, “Who am I?” “Why am I here?” “What is my purpose?”—with the modern application of the ancient technology of yoga.

As with anything, consistency is key. Developing a regular, intentional yoga practice has the power to remind us of our infinite connection to all that lies within, so that we may better commune with everything that is outside of us. Globally, we are generally disconnected from nature as more and more humans live in urban environments than ever before. We can’t gaze at the stars at night due to the city lights, we can’t smell the trees or feel the earth beneath our feet in the concrete jungles we’ve chosen to call home.

This is why yoga is a profound and transformational practice to assists us in remembering who we are, why we are here, and what our purpose is—and that we are part of nature. We all come here with gifts to share, but it is easy to get caught up in the vigorous flow, and seemingly endless demands of modern life, and completely forego this innate connection to spirit, nature, and our passions.

Developing this regular practice, however, can be difficult and extremely daunting to begin. Resources like Omstars and Kino’s new book The Yoga Assignment: A 30-Day Program for Bringing Yoga Practice and Wisdom to Your Everyday Life are ways to connect with the power of yoga in our own time and with expert guidance. Beginning a new modality in your own time, from your own home is now more accessible and possible than ever thanks to the advancements of technology and teachers like Kino and many others who have studied under masters and have been given the tools to help the whole of humanity raise their vibration.

Needless to say, I’ve been deeply impacted by my personal yoga practice and the wisdom I’ve discovered through Kino’s teachings. The path before me is illuminated and this journey is just beginning. I’m sure I’ll have more to share as I continue to develop my own inner peace, passion, and purpose.