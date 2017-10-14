“And It Was Good”: Pushing Back Against the Nashville Statement & Christian Aggression

It’s been about six weeks since The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood published the Nashville Statement, a so-called “Christian manifesto” endorsed by more than 150 influential evangelical leaders that condemns not only LGBTQI people but our allies -- anyone who accepts “homosexual immorality or transgenderism” -- as unChristian. Ever since, more intersex and trans people in my work and social networks are in crisis — being disowned by families, harassed and threatened in schools and everyday social interactions, accompanied by explanations that pastors and “the Bible.”

A few hours before the Nashville Statement was released, I was struggling only as an individual with these issues: Tearing myself down as I stepped out of the shower and dried off in front of the mirror, disgusted in that moment by the sight of my own intersex body, both male and female, not one or the other, even after so many years of trying female hormones, then male hormones, and even surgeries to “correct” what remains ambiguous (as God made it). Some days I celebrate this difference as a gift, but right then, I was falling deep into “I’m not good enough and never will be,” a place I can get lost and in trouble. Yet seemingly out of nowhere, my heart was filled with a message that over-ruled my head — as if from a Higher Power: “Every person is created in God’s image -- and God too is neither male nor female. And being created in God’s image is GOOD. Every body is good. You’re welcome.” A few hours later the Nashville Statement was released, and the ongoing bullying of all whose bodies are different than those of evangelical power-mongers once again intensified. How can those of us targeted for exclusion celebrate with gratitude the very differences for which hundreds of Christian leaders shame us and exclude us from “their” Church? The very same Bible they claim excludes us (which actually says nothing directly about same-sex marriage nor trans or intersex people explicitly) clearly expresses God’s infinite creativity and perfect love for all of us.

The Bible Celebrates God’s Creative Goodness

The very first two verses of the Bible introduce God’s tender, loving creativity in a way that challenges the very patriarchy the Nashville Statement claims is normative: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering, brooding, over the waters” (Genesis 1.1-2 NIV). The way the Breath or Spirit of God hovers over the deep unformed waters is expressed in the original biblical Hebrew with the same word Moses uses singing of God’s care for Israel as eagle parents nest over their eggs and protectively flutter over their young to nurture them (Deuteronomy 32.11).

By the third day, after God creates land and seas, that biblical creation story explains for the first of six times, “And God saw that it was good” (1.10). Later that day, God creates seed-bearing plants and fruit-bearing trees that reproduce, “And God saw that it was good” (v.12). On the fourth day, after creating sun and moon, light and dark, once more, “God saw that it was good” (v.18). On the fifth day, after creating every kind of sea creature and bird with their abilities to “increase,” once again, “God saw that it was good.” For the first time, God “blesses” what God has created — these first animals (v.21-22).

God doesn’t bless them to MAKE them good; God blesses them after noticing they ARE good -- as God has noticed with everything created. They are good simply because they ARE. They are good because God made them.

On the sixth day, God makes wild beasts, livestock and all the little creatures that move along the ground. We’re told yet again: “And God saw that it was good” (v. 25).

Later that same day, after making all these land animals, we’re told for the first time that God talks to Themselves during this outburst of creativity: Specifically, God says to Themselves, “Let’s make humankind in Our own image, in Our own likeness...’ (v. 26). (The plural pronoun is in the original Hebrew, not a “politically correct” or “culturally progressive” mistranslation. “He” in this story is a deliberate, patriarchal English MIStranslation. It seems God just happens to prefer using a plural pronoun most of the time in Genesis when They’re talking about Themselves.)

So God creates humankind in the image of God, and by the end of the sixth day, looking at everything together, “God saw all that God had made, and it was very good” (v. 31).

The second chapter adds some detail to the creation of human beings. God forms the first person from the earth (hence the name “adam,” from the Hebrew for “soil”) and breathes God’s own spirit into their nostrils, bringing them to life (v. 7). This person is placed in a fruitful garden God made them (v. 8).

I am not reading my own ambiguous gender back into the biblical text: It was as a young seminary student of biblical Hebrew many decades ago that I first noticed what the rabbis have always known: As the creation story begins, there are no gendered pronouns, no man or woman, in the Hebrew Bible yet. The chapter continues, naming the various local rivers, and God discusses with this first person what to do, what to eat, the one thing not to eat, and warns them of what could go wrong. And God starts talking to Godself again after this, perhaps fretting a bit for Their beloved new child; “It’s not good for the adam to be alone. I’ll make them a suitable helper” (v. 18). Again (in the original Hebrew), no gendered pronouns or terms have yet been introduced. In this second telling of the creation story, God makes every kind of animal first, bringing them to the human to be named and cared for, but realizing that among them “no suitable helper for the adam was found” (v. 20). God places this first person into a deep sleep and divides them into two beings: Only then, in chapter 2, verse 22, do we see the terms “woman” and “man” and the pronouns “she” and “he” in the original Hebrew text. (In that order by the way: “woman” {eeshah) comes first, derived from a play on the words Adam cries out when he sees her: “This one is like me!”)

Countering the Nashville Statement & Its Supporters

One verse out of these two chapters seems to stands out over and against all the others to many Christians lately: “So God created humankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them” (v. 27) -- and therein lies the great controversy. According to those who composed, signed and support the Nashville Statement (including many current political leaders of the U.S.), this verse alone “proves” that God only creates two kinds of human beings -- males and females, in the most plain and ordinary sense. No mistake about it. Built to be a perfectly paired set. No exceptions. According to the folks who lift their American English (mis)translation of Genesis 1 verse 27 out of context, even God could never make a person with ambiguous genitalia, or a person with an intersex condition that emerges at puberty or mid-life or who has a complicated endocrine system or internal reproductive system that differs from their outward sexual organs (in other words, any of the dozens of biological intersex conditions that exist naturally not only in humans but in every species). And of course, God would never allow any human parent, midwife, or doctor to make an understandable simply human mistake assigning an infant’s God-given gender or sex at birth as best they could given the infant’s appearance as a newborn. Of course not. God made sex and gender so simple, according to these folks, that even God can’t color outside those lines and no human error could possibly occur. Male or female. Simple as that.

Only of course, as we’ve already seen, this is an egregious misinterpretation that ignores most of what the biblical creation story has to say, not only about humanity but also about God (who elsewhere by the way, is a father with a womb and continues to prefer plural pronouns and ambiguous self-descriptions, as in Job 38).

God does NOT single out for praise and blessing only the male, only the female, only the cisgender, only the binary, only the heterosexual: The idea that God created some people just a little more in God’s image than others is a HUMAN invention. “God saw all that God had made, and it was very good” (v. 31). What the Bible actually proclaims, clearly and repeatedly, is an infinitely creative, infinitely gracious God, unbound by time, who surveys all of creation --ALL of God’s creation -- and sees it as VERY GOOD!

But you don’t need to take my word for any of this. These days, most folks may not know or care as much about what the Bible actually says in its original languages as I do. (Clearly those who wrote, signed and endorse the Nashville Statement don’t.) Let’s take a look at what the apostle Paul has to say, preaching Christ:

“In Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith, for all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3.26-28 NIV). Seems pretty clear.

Why is any of this important? For all of us wrongly told that gender is the essential quality in God’s creation of our suitable helper, what IS important about this creation story is that God fusses over finding the first human (not yet gendered) a suitable HELPER. Neither “helper” nor “suitable” is a gendered term. Almost everywhere else the word “ezer” or “helper” is used in Hebrew, it refers to God (Psalm 10.14, Psalm 70.5, Deuteronomy 33.29). The meaning is one who empowers: The image is like a person’s own strongest arm. In its original context and original language, the gender of the first human is nonbinary, and the suitability of their mate very clearly has nothing at all to do with the gender of either. This is important to all of us in the LGBTQI community as well as to all oppressed specifically on the basis of gender (including cis women).