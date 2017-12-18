Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper Reveal Whose 'Freak Number' Is Higher

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have enjoyed a close-knit, intimate friendship for years, but as it turns out, they still have a lot to learn about each other.

On Sunday’s installment of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen and Cooper sat down with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann for a dishy game of “One, Two, AC,” in which they were asked to answer revealing questions about one another.

Watch the clip above to find out Cooper’s worst fear, Cohen’s preferred underwear style and who has the higher “freak number” in the bedroom.

The nature of Cohen and Cooper’s relationship has been the subject of ample fan and media speculation for years. As tabloid-perfect as a romance between the two would be, however, the gents set the record straight once again.

“That would be weird,” Cohen said when Zolciak-Biermann asked him if he and Cooper had ever dated.

Turns out, that feeling was mutual.

Dating Cohen, Cooper said, would be “very uncomfortable.”