Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Met On A Set-Up Gone Wrong

Famous friends Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen met when they were set-up on a blind date, the duo revealed on “The Tonight Show” late last week.

But things didn’t go well during their initial conversation, and the pair never actually made it on that date.

“I knew within 45 seconds I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen,” the CNN host told Jimmy Fallon. “Andy violated my cardinal rule.”

“I remember that something that I did made him shut down, so now I know,” Cohen replied.

Cooper went on to detail how Cohen immediately asked him about his famous mother – actress, designer and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt.

“I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy!” Cohen said. “I was excited!”

While they never dated, the duo became close friends and even have a stage show they take on the road. Cohen will also join Cooper in hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage on Sunday night, replacing longtime co-host Kathy Griffin.

CNN severed ties with Griffin after a photo of the comedian holding a fake, bloody President Donald Trump head went viral.