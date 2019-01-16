Anderson Cooper had nothing but warm words about President Donald Trump’s fast food banquet for the Clemson University football team’s national championship winning players.

The CNN host told viewers Tuesday, “If you’re waiting for me to launch into some diatribe about the president’s choice in cuisine or to question why he didn’t even get the event catered by the steakhouse at his hotel down the street, sorry, it’s not going to happen.”

“To me, that looks like culinary heaven,” Cooper added, before gushing about how McDonald’s “No. 1 Meal” was “certainly my number one meal. Best meal ever.” Cooper even suggested it would be his meal on death row.

“Oh, it’s so good just thinking about it,” he said.

But he did take issue with one thing that Trump tweeted following the event.