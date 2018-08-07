Anderson Cooper Taunts Donald Trump Jr. Over Awkward 'Ferris Bueller' Moment

Donald Trump Jr.’s dropped phone call on Laura Ingraham’s radio show provided some comic relief for Anderson Cooper on Monday night.

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” mocked President Donald Trump’s eldest son for going silent for almost 7 seconds after Ingraham asked him about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer. Trump Jr. was eventually reconnected and blamed the liberal media for blowing the meeting out of proportion.

Cooper, meanwhile, turned to the ’80s teen flick “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” to make sense of it all.