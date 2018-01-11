“Anchors sent us letters saying that was one of the greatest meetings they’ve ever witnessed,” Trump said at the first Cabinet meeting of the year. “They probably wished they didn’t send us those letters of congratulations, but it was good. I’m sure their ratings were fantastic.”

Cooper could not get enough of Trump’s claim.

“First of all, major kudos to the United States Postal Service for delivering those letters so fast ― so fast it’s almost like it wouldn’t be humanly possible,” Cooper said. “Quick question, though ― who are these anchors who wrote letters congratulating the president on ‘one of the greatest meetings they’ve ever witnessed,’ which is a highly believable, totally normal thing that would absolutely happen.”

The CNN host then joked that he did not send a letter, opting instead to offer his congratulations on a large cookie cake or an Edible Arrangement.