Anderson Cooper Shreds 'Incoherent' Trump: 'Like A Crazy Person On A Park Bench'

CNN’s Anderson Cooper didn’t mince words when it came to President Donald Trump’s wild 30-minute Fox News interview on Thursday.
After guest Alan Dershowitz warned that it would “go down a very bad road for us to start parsing the president’s words” from his public statements, Cooper let loose:
“Don’t you think that it’s kind of surreal that we are in a place now as a county where we’re, like, ‘Oh, don’t listen to the president,’ like he’s a crazy person on a park bench with an onion tied to his belt, just mumbling incoherently? You’re saying, ‘Don’t parse his words,’ you’re saying, essentially, don’t listen to him, don’t pay attention to the words that come out of his mouth because they really have no meaning.”
Dershowitz insisted that’s not what he meant and said Trump is “entitled to express views,” but also admitted that the president “sends conflicting messages” and wished that he didn’t do so.
“It was like listening to the rantings of Richard Nixon on the tapes,” Cooper said. “Except this is on live television, he’s calling in screaming, yelling into the telephone.”
See the full exchange above.
