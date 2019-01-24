MEDIA
01/24/2019 04:58 am ET

Anderson Cooper Mocks Kellyanne Conway’s Bonkers New Rant On Trump's Wall

When is a wall not a wall?
By Ed Mazza

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said sometimes his “Ridiculist” segment writes itself, as was the case on Wednesday when White House counselor Kellyanne Conway used a confusing digression to avoid a question. 

Conway was asked about a new CBS News poll that showed 71 percent of Americans don’t believe President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall was worth a government shutdown. Rather than answer, however, she argued over the use of the word “wall”:

“I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to get beyond what you all, most of you want to make a four-letter word, ‘wall,’ when the president said to Chuck Schumer very specifically and the president has said many times since publicly — call it what you want to call it but let’s secure our border.”

Trump called it a wall multiple times on Wednesday alone. 

As a result, most of Cooper’s “Ridiculist” segment wasn’t a monologue but rather a lengthy clip of Conway’s “call it what you want” digression followed by Cooper mimicking her: 

