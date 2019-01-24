Anderson Cooper Mocks Kellyanne Conway’s Bonkers New Rant On Trump's Wall

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said sometimes his “Ridiculist” segment writes itself, as was the case on Wednesday when White House counselor Kellyanne Conway used a confusing digression to avoid a question.
Conway was asked about a new CBS News poll that showed 71 percent of Americans don’t believe President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall was worth a government shutdown. Rather than answer, however, she argued over the use of the word “wall”:
“I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to get beyond what you all, most of you want to make a four-letter word, ‘wall,’ when the president said to Chuck Schumer very specifically and the president has said many times since publicly — call it what you want to call it but let’s secure our border.”
Trump called it a wall multiple times on Wednesday alone.
As a result, most of Cooper’s “Ridiculist” segment wasn’t a monologue but rather a lengthy clip of Conway’s “call it what you want” digression followed by Cooper mimicking her: