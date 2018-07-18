Anderson Cooper Brutally Mocks Trump For Latest Russia Screw-Up

CNN host Anderson Cooper could not stop mocking President Donald Trump and his administration on Wednesday for their latest attempt at walking back comments the president made in front of cameras.

“No,” he said, looking directly at the reporter who asked the question, according to the journalists present in the room, once again undermining U.S. intelligence findings.

Is Russia still targeting the US? Trump says, "No." pic.twitter.com/L5ZY9DE4r1 — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) July 18, 2018

Hours later, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Trump was not answering “no” in response to the reporter but was instead saying “no,” he did not want to take more questions.

“He didn’t say no, I’m not taking any more questions. That would make sense,” Cooper said. “He just said no, thank you very much, looking at the reporter who just asked him a yes-or-no question. And he said it twice, looking at the reporter.”

After replaying a clip of Trump’s comments, Cooper continued to mock Trump, imitating his response.

“They’ve done this time and time again,” Cooper said. “Either a spokesperson, a surrogate or the president himself simply says or tries to suggest that you didn’t really see or hear what you clearly saw or heard ... we know what really happened because it happened, all of it, on camera.”